Buccaneers Reveal Much-Needed Injury News Before Bears Matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need the cavalry to beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. After Friday's practice, it looks like they'll have it.

The only player that the Buccaneers were expecting to miss some time was outside linebacker Yaya Diaby, who sprained his MCL and could be out for a little bit. But the team was hopeful that wideout Emeka Egbuka could return on Sunday night after missing the last two games, and his practice on Thursday trended in that direction.

Another name to watch was left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who appeared on Thursday's injury report as a non-participant with a toe injury. If he weren't able to go, the Bucs would be at a significant disadvantage.

The good news? The Bucs will have both players at their disposal on Sunday night.

Emeka Egbuka and Tristan Wirfs Practice on Friday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Egbuka and Wirfs practiced on Friday — Egbuka was there from the start, while Wirfs came out shortly after warmups. Head coach Todd Bowles did not rule them out during his media session on Friday, which paves the way for both of them to go on Sunday night.

Todd Bowles confirms that the only player he’s ruling out is Yaya Diaby — he says Emeka Egbuka is questionable and Tristan Wirfs “should be okay.” pic.twitter.com/V0GMW1nWQr — River Wells (@riverhwells) November 6, 2026

Egbuka should be a help for Tampa Bay's absent passing game, even if he hasn't played to the standard Tampa Bay has expected of him. The Bucs will have to pass the ball against the Bears to win the game, and quarterback Baker Mayfield can lean on him as a receiving option alongside players like Chris Godwin, Ted Hurst and Tez Johnson.

Wirfs' impact cannot be overstated — he's arguably the best pass protector in football, so the Bucs missing him would be crucial. Tampa Bay will need him against a stout Chicago defensive line that now includes All-Pro Jeffery Simmons, and while Wirfs won't square off with Simmons himself, he'll likely face some added pressure from the edge with so many resources devoted to stopping him.

Tampa Bay still will have Diaby out and will not have the services of wideout Jalen McMillan, who remains on injured reserve with a knee injury. But other than that, the Bucs appear very healthy heading into what could be one of their biggest games of the year.

The Bucs play the Bears at 8:20 p.m. in Chicago. It will be the last game they play before their bye week in Week 10.

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