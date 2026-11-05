Emeka Egbuka Update: Was He At Buccaneers' Thursday Practice?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play a tough Chicago Bears team that may be among the NFL's best. They've won their last two games off the rushing attack and only passed 14 times, but that almost certainly won't be good enough to get the win over Chicago.

If the Bucs are going to pass, they're going to want as many weapons in the passing game as possible. One of those players is Emeka Egbuka, who has missed his last two games with a foot injury.

Egbuka didn't practice on Wednesday. The Bucs held their Thursday practice at 11:30 — here's the latest update on Egbuka's status:

Emeka Egbuka Returns to Practice on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Egbuka was indeed practicing on Thursday. He was in a helmet and jersey and appeared to be practicing fully during individual drills — he's likely to get a limited designation on Thursday's practice report.

The move was expected. When head coach Todd Bowles was asked about Egbuka on Wednesday, he insinuated that the Bucs would try to ramp him up on Thursday to see how his injured foot was healing.

"He was out [Wednesday]" Bowles said on Wednesday. "We'll see how he's feeling from running [Wednesday], and we'll try and do more [Thursday] to have a better idea."

The Buccaneers could certainly use Egbuka. He hasn't been the WR1 the team hoped he could be so far this season, but he would be a big boost to a team that has thrown for just 64 yards over its last two matchups. The Bucs will need to pass the ball against the Bears, and Egbuka could be an important target for Tampa Bay.

So far this season, Egbuka has caught 28 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He also has a rushing touchdown, which he got on a reverse against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bucs play the Bears at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football. The Bucs will certainly hope Egbuka is available to play and help an ailing passing offense.

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