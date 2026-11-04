Emeka Egbuka Injury Update: Latest on Bucs WR After Missing Another Practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a tough task ahead of them. They're set to face off against one of the best teams in the NFC, the Chicago Bears, on the road in prime time on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.

Tampa Bay hasn't thrown the ball all that much the last two weeks — just 14 times — but it'll probably need to if it wants to beat the Bears. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is recovering from a thumb injury, and while he'll need to throw the football well, his receiving corps will need to step up, too.

The big question heading into Wednesday was whether or not wideout Emeka Egbuka, who has missed the last two games, would be able to play on Sunday night. After Wednesday's practice, the answer to that question remains up in the air.

Emeka Egbuka Not Practicing on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Egbuka has been dealing with both a concussion and a foot injury over the past two weeks. Head coach Todd Bowles revealed last Friday that Egbuka is out of concussion protocol — his foot issue, however, still remains.

Egbuka practiced on Thursday and Friday last week, but he did not participate in practice on Wednesday. Instead, he was working off to the side with a trainer, so he'll likely be a non-participant in Wednesday's practice when the injury report comes out later tonight.

When asked about Egbuka on Monday, Bowles said he was "50-50" last week, so his lack of participation is definitely something to watch as the week goes on.

"I don't know. He was kinda 50-50 last week," Bowles said Monday. "We'll see how he progresses."

So far this season, Egbuka has netted 28 receptions for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He also has a rushing touchdown on the ground.

In Egbuka's stead — and without Jalen McMillan — wideouts Tez Johnson and Ted Hurst have taken on some work. The Bucs also just got wideout David Sills back from injured reserve, so he's another receiver who could step up in Egbuka's absence, should he not be able to go.

There is still a chance that he could, however. And if he does, Tampa Bay will need to use him against a Bears defense that has only gotten more formidable in recent weeks with the addition of star defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons. Egbuka will have two days to try and play, so Thursday's practice could be crucial.

The Bucs will play the Bears at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday night.

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