Buccaneers' Rookie Already Labelled One of the Draft's Biggest Steals
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Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 rookie class has yet to test their skills against live NFL competition, the general consensus is that Buccaneers' GM Jason Licht and his staff crushed this year's NFL Draft.
Although most of the hype regarding the Bucs' draft haul centers around the selection of Rueben Bain Jr. at 15th overall, there's another draft pick on the other side of the ball that's getting some serious buzz as well.
Bucs rookie WR identified as one of the biggest draft steals
Bleacher Report recently published a piece by Gary Davenport identifying the biggest draft steals of the 2026 NFL Draft and Georgia State WR Ted Hurst, who the Buccaneers selected in the third round, was one of the six players named.
"It's the dawn of a new age in Tampa Bay—after 11 seasons, wide receiver Mike Evans is gone," Davenport wrote. "The team still has veteran Chris Godwin and second-year pro Emeka Egbuka, but the team needs a big-bodied wideout to step into Evans' "X" receiver role outside.
Although it wouldn't be fair to expect Hurst to replicate the production of Mike Evans at any point in his career, Davenport believes that Hurst is an ideal prospect to fill the void left by Evans' departure.
"Granted, there's a long way to go before Hurst is an NFL starter (the jump from FCS to the NFL is a big one) and there's an even bigger way to go before Hurst can be mentioned in the same breath as a player like Evans," Davenport wrote. "But Hurst possesses a tantalizing blend of size, 4.42-second speed, and catch radius. He could have a real role in Tampa's offense as a rookie—especially with a solid summer.
Don't expect Hurst to be the next Mike Evans
Despite the fact that Hurst possesses good size, exceptional speed, and all of the tools to eventually develop into a prototypical X receiver, it's become a little too common for people to associate him with the greatest offensive player in the history of the Buccaneers franchise, Mike Evans.
Hopefully for Hurst, and the Buccaneers' fanbase, any comparisons between the two begin to fade away. Because if not, then the talented rookie receiver will be unfairly criticized for not developing into a Hall of Famer, when all the team needs is for him to become the best version of himself.
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Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.Follow SI_Buccaneers