Buccaneers Rookie Did Something No Rookie Has Done in NFL History

There was a ton of hype entering Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but unfortunately, that excitement quickly faded as the Bucs got off to a gruesome start on the way to losing the matchup 33-27.

It was far from a pretty showing for Tampa Bay, with much of the discourse being about offensive turnovers and the lack of any production from the front seven on defense.

So many things did not go the Buccaneers' way against the Bengals. However, there were some positive things to take away from the loss, including a strong NFL debut by rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter.

Josiah Trotter Makes NFL History in Rookie Debut

Trotter played nearly the whole game in his rookie debut, and he didn't disappoint, setting NFL records along the way.

First it was a sack on Joe Burrow, the team's only sack on the day, and that was followed up by Trotter picking Burrow off and taking the interception to the house for a touchdown.

Those two plays marked the first time in NFL history that a rookie had a sack and pick-six in his rookie debut, and the first Tampa Bay player ever with a pick-six in his first NFL game.

Josiah Trotter's NFL debut:



— 1 sack

— 11 tackles

— 38-yard pick-six TD



First rookie since with a sack and a pick-six in his debut, and the first Buccaneer ever with a pick-six in his first NFL game. pic.twitter.com/C6BEcVlyNc — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) September 13, 2026

Trotter's debut couldn't have gone better for him personally, but he, along with the rest of the team, won't be able to hang their hats on it considering how bad other aspects of the team were.

Continue to Improve

Trotter was the lone bright spot of the front seven for the Bucs. Outside of Trotter and the play from the secondary, much of the defense failed to live up to the expectations placed on this team entering the season.

Trotter's running mate, Alex Anzalone, had a game to forget. Anzalone consistently lost his footing, was not even close in coverage, took bad angles and struggled to string together tackles. That will need to be turned around.

While there is confidence in Anzalone not having another performance as he did against the Bengals, the real concern is whether or not the Bucs will be able to apply pressure with their defensive line.

The defensive trenches failed to do much of anything against the Bengals. If they hope to be one of the top defensive teams in the league and make life easier on the likes of Trotter and Anzalone, then they must figure out a way to pressure on the quarterback and create havoc in the pocket for opposing quarterbacks.

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