Bucs Rookie Has One Bold Goal For His First Game Against Joe Burrow

Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made several moves in free agency that they expect to help transform the identity of the team, especially on defense, it isn't just the veterans who will be relied upon to do so.

Several of this year's top draft picks will be expected to contribute heavily within Todd Bowles' defensive scheme right away as rookies. Not only have top picks Rueben Bain Jr. and Josiah Trotter already been named starters, but Keionte Scott is also expected to have a significant role in year 1.

Thankfully for the Buccaneers, each of these rookie defenders have earned their opportunity to contribute on Sunday's with their impressive performances throughout training camp and the preseason.

Although it's impossible to compare three different players at three different positions — especially when none of them have ever played in a regular season NFL game — the suggestion that Trotter has been the most impressive of the bunch is by no means a stretch.

Trotter has earned the respect of his teammates, coaches, and everyone else who has seen him operate in his first NFL offseason, and the fact that he won the starting job at one of the most important positions in Bowles' defense speaks to the confidence his coaches have in him.

Now, the wait is finally almost over, and Trotter is preparing for his first major task as a starting NFL linebacker, but it won't be an easy one.

Speaking with Logan Robinson of BucsGameday, Trotter was asked about the challenge of facing Bengals' superstar quarterback, Joe Burrow in his debut.

"QB, that's the first thing. You've seen a guy like that, make the reads, make the throws, and then he also has weapons with him," Trotter said. "That's the biggest threat right there on their offense, just the weapons he has, the receiver position and all the way to the running back, you know, who's getting a lot of touches as well, not just for the run game but the receiving game."

Trotter then unveiled his plan of attack when it comes to defending Joe Burrow.

Rookie starting LB Josiah Trotter wants to rattle Joe Burrow early in Bucs-Bengals this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/8Vavdylthz — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) September 9, 2026

"He has a lot of weapons that he can throw to, especially being an elite QB" Trotter said. "so just try to be able to contain that, and try to, you know, get to him, gotta try to rattle him early and try to keep it going."

It's great to see that Trotter will be bringing an aggressive mindset into his first NFL game. That being said, his controlled aggression is one of his defining traits as a player. Come Sunday, we finally get the opportunity to see it in live game action.

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