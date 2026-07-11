Predicting the Buccaneers' Offensive Stat Leaders for 2026

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to have a revolution on offense in 2026 after a big down year in 2025.

The Bucs tried to hire internally after offensive coordinator Liam Coen left to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars, so they hired 2024 passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard. Grizzard's tenure was disappointing, and after Tampa Bay's offense severely dropped off, he was fired after just one season.

Now, the Bucs have hired externally and nabbed former division rival Zac Robinson, who served as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. On top of that, they grabbed some new pieces in free agency and the NFL Draft, and they're still doing their best to cope with the loss of star wideout Mike Evans.

With all that in mind, Tampa Bay's offense will look quite different in 2026 — and so will its biggest producers. We took the time to try and predict Tampa Bay's offensive stat leaders this upcoming season, and the list features returning offensive stars and a new face.

Receptions/Receiving Yards: Emeka Egbuka

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be a battle in training camp to see who emerges as Tampa Bay's most lethal weapon in the receiving corps. Chris Godwin has the inside track as one of the team's longest-tenured veterans, but Emeka Egbuka is much younger — and he has the talent to take a big step in 2026.

Egbuka was close to 1,000 yards last season with 938, serving as the team's leading receiver. He did this with a pretty rough back half of the year after suffering a hamstring injury against the 49ers, so he's primed to be even better if he can stay healthy.

Egbuka showed that he had plenty of circus catches in him and the space-finding acumen to make a difference last year. With a whole offseason of preparation, he'll be Tampa Bay's No. 1 wideout again, and he'll surpass the 1,000-yard mark this time around.

Receiving Touchdowns: Emeka Egbuka

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will also be a battle to see who catches the most touchdowns, and players like Godwin, Jalen McMillan and even new Bucs draft pick Ted Hurst have the chance. But we think Egbuka takes this one, too.

Egbuka had five touchdowns in his first five games before slowing down, catching just one in his next 12. Without that midseason hitch, and with more time to acclimate himself to the NFL, Egbuka has the perfect opportunity to really cook as a Z wideout in Zac Robinson's offense.

Tampa Bay is looking for a red-zone threat with the departure of Evans. Egbuka can still be that, and with the way he can seamlessly fit between the gaps of the defense with his route running, he has the best chance to serve that role for the Bucs.

Rushing Yards: Bucky Irving

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs against Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell will compete for carries in the backfield this year, and while you may see a 50-50 split here — maybe even something like 60-40, in favor of Gainwell — Irving still has the chance to rush for more yards.

Irving eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark two seasons ago when he wasn't even starting. He has big-play potential that Gainwell does not, and if he can keep creating explosive plays from the backfield using his shiftiness and vision, those yards will start piling on.

Irving could potentially get back to form in 2026 after being injured for most of 2025. If he's able to course correct, those yards should come quickly, especially behind an offensive line that is also hopefully much healthier next season.

Touchdowns, though? The Buccaneers have another specialist for that.

Rushing Touchdowns: Kenny Gainwell

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs against the Baltimore Ravens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenny Gainwell is a red zone weapon. He had seven of his eight touchdowns in the red zone last year, and there's no reason to think he can't keep that energy in 2026.

Robinson loves to call run plays in the red zone and especially inside the 10, and Gainwell can also work very well as a pass-catching back both out of the backfield and as a wide receiver. This gives him absolutely every opportunity to contribute in the red zone, and that's where most touchdowns are scored, of course.

Irving may showcase some splash plays and be able to get the Bucs down the field better, but when it comes to actually finishing the drive, Gainwell will be the man in Tampa Bay's offense.

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