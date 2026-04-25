Buccaneers Select Notre Dame Guard Billy Schrauth With No. 160 Pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shored up their defensive line with the addition of DeMonte Capeheart with the No. 155 pick in the draft, and now, they've shored up the offensive line with pick No. 160.

The Buccaneers selected Notre Dame guard Billy Schrauth with the No. 160 pick, giving some depth to an offensive line room that needs it. Schrauth is Tampa Bay's second offensive player in six picks, with Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst joining him as the only other offensive player picked by the Bucs so far.

Schrauth has some upside that could have seen him go higher if not for injuries. A team captain at Notre Dame, Schrauth is able to handle double teams decently well and has strong hands that deliver a good pop. He also has good size at 6-4. 310 pounds.

That being said, those injuries are significant, as he suffered an ankle injury in 2024 and then a knee injury in 2025 that caused him to play just seven games that year. Additionally, he has heavy footwork and isn't quick with his strong hands, so those are both things he'll need to work on in 2026.

Tampa Bay's guard lineup is set with Ben Bredeson at left guard, Cody Mauch and right guard and Graham Barton at center. There is little depth there in that room, though, with Dan Feeney serving as the current swing guard. Schrauth should serve as good competition there and could offer some upside if he were able to show some serious development in Tampa Bay. His arrival could spell the end of guard Elijah Klein in Tampa Bay, who the Bucs drafted in the sixth round in 2024.

Schrauth will be familiar with another Notre Dame teammate of his, Benjamin Morrison, with whom he entered in the same class with for the Fighting Irish.

It'll be a bit before the Buccaneers pick next. Tampa Bay will pick at No. 195 in Round 6 before finishing the draft off with pick No. 229 in the seventh round.

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