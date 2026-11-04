Buccaneers Star Vita Vea on NFC East Team's 'Radar' Ahead of Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is approaching very fast. There's one week of NFL play left before it hits on Nov. 10, and naturally, teams are calling all around the league to try to make their squads better before that time.

There was a time when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have become sellers at that trade deadline had things not gone according to plan. It was sure looking that way — the Bucs lost their first four games of the season and were 2-5 heading into Week 8 — but now, the Bucs are 3-5, half a game out of the NFC South lead and very much in the mix.

That would seem to indicate the Bucs aren't really going to be sellers anymore. But if they got the right offer, anything could be appealing — and according to an NFL insider, one NFC East team could be looking to trade for one of Tampa Bay's star players on defense.

Could Giants Trade for Vita Vea?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) walks out for player introductions prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the New York Giants are keeping tabs on Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea ahead of the deadline, but that the Bucs don't plan to trade him at the moment.

"Another player on the Giants' radar is Tampa Bay's Vita Vea. (The Bucs are not expected to move him.) It would be a mild surprise if New York doesn't walk away with some help up front," Fowler wrote.

Vea's case is an interesting one. Vea held out of training camp for a significant portion of the year and even requested a trade for a new deal, and the Bucs gave it to him by giving him a one-year contract extension worth $30 million. He hasn't lit up the stat sheet since signing that contract and has clearly declined, so the Bucs may be wise to move on from him this season.

That being said, his ability as a space eater is still very valuable, and he remains a stalwart of a defensive unit that is currently top-three in the NFL by most advanced metrics. If head coach Todd Bowles still wants Vea in that unit, the Bucs will keep him around.

Tampa Bay plays a very tough Chicago Bears team on Sunday night. If the Bucs win, trading Vea feels out of the question — they'd be 4-5 with a shot to lead the NFC South entirely.

If the Bucs lose, though? Perhaps general manager Jason Licht picks up the phone, and perhaps the New York Giants can get some help on the defensive interior.

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