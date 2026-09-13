Buccaneers Starter Jacob Parrish Exits Bengals Game With Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals isn't quite going the way they hoped, and things could be getting worse.

The Buccaneers had a rough start to their game, with the offense fumbling the ball three different times. The defense hasn't been able to keep up with the Bengals once those turnovers occurred, as all three of them resulted in touchdowns for Cincinnati.

The Bucs gave up a touchdown drive late in the second quarter to the Bengals after the offense's third fumble, putting the score at a rough 21-3. During that drive, Bucs cornerback Jacob Parrish took a knock during that drive and went down on the field, and afterward, the team gave an update on his injury.

Jacob Parrish Questionable to Return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team announced that Parrish is questionable to return to the game with a back injury.

Buccaneers CB Jacob Parrish is Questionable to return to today's game (back). pic.twitter.com/dSo2kIig4y — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) September 13, 2026

It initially looked like Parrish took a shot to the jaw from wide receiver Tee Higgins, attempting to tackle him and then taking his cleat up and into his chin when Higgins kept running. The designation for back, however, seems to indicate that the injury was different, so it will be worth watching for the rest of the game. Parrish was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Parrish showed a lot of promise during the preseason and in training camp. He played nickel for the Buccaneers last year out of Kansas State, but the team moved him over to the outside cornerback room after successful season last year. The team is excited for what he can do, so it's hoping this injury isn't serious.

With Parrish out, cornerback Benjamin Morrison is set to take over at outside cornerback. Tampa Bay's cornerback depth is thin as it is, so the Bucs will be hoping to avoid another injury to that outside room throughout the rest of the game.

At the time of writing, Tampa Bay is down 21-3 to the Cincinnati Bengals with under two minutes to go in the half.

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