Buccaneers Take Clemson DT DeMonte Capeheart With No. 155 Pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding to the interior defensive line with Clemson's DeMonte Capeheart.

The Bucs selected Capeheart with the No. 155 pick, the first of their two picks in the fifth round. Capeheart is the fourth defensive player out of the five defensive players, with the lone exception being Georgia State's Ted Hurst. With Capeheart, the Bucs add to a defensive front they've already worked to improve this year.

Capeheart is a big DT at 6-5, 313 pounds. Capeheart ended his 2025 with 21 tackles, 3 TFLs, one sack and two PBUs, and he plays with impressive length and good leverage. He can win one-on-one matchups with his imposing size, and he has an impressive first step off the ball.

That being said, he can sometimes rely on strength over technique, his hands can use work and he can get hung up when his bull rush fails. Capeheart is an older prospect, starting the season at 24 years old, and there are also some character concerns stemming from his 2024 season — Capeheart was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm on campus and was also charged with a failure to exercise due care while operating a motor vehicle that same year.

Capeheart joins new Buccaneers DT A'Shawn Robinson on the defensive line as two players the Buccaneers have drafted to completely revamp the depth at that group. Capeheart and Robinson will rotate in with players like Elijah Roberts behind incumbent starters Calijah Kancey and Vita Vea. The front seven will be joined on the edge by Miami standout Rueben Bain, who Tampa Bay drafted with pick No. 15.

The Buccaneers picked Notre Dame guard Billy Schrauth right after Capeheart at No. 160. After that, they have two more picks left — pick No. 195 (Round 6) and pick no. 229 (Round 7).

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