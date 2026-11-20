Bruce Arians handed the keys to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coaching position over to Todd Bowles after he retired in 2022, and the two have maintained their close friendship ever since.

Arians had a short stint in a front office role with the Bucs since his retirement, but in a recent interview with NFL insider Jordan Schultz, he relayed that he is itching to get back into coaching in 2027.

Arians expressed that he doesn't want to join a team in any capacity other than as the head coach, so it will be interesting to see if he garners any interest once the coaching carousel begins.

When speaking with the media following practice, Bowles gave his thoughts on whether his predecessor could still coach despite being 74 years old.

Todd Bowles Takes Playful Jab at Bruce Arians About Return to Coaching

"I talk to Bruce [Arians], but we don't talk about coaching," Bowles exclaimed. "Tom Moore made Bruce look like a college student. So, you can still coach at that age, and Tom's probably a younger heart more than anybody. And so, it doesn't surprise me. Bruce can do whatever he wants to do."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

It was a funny little quip from Bowles comparing the former Bucs' offensive assistant Tom Moore to Arians.

Moore coached in some capacity until the age of 88 years old, which means that Arians has some 14 years to catch him.

With all that said, it's hard to imagine that Bowles isn't right in stating that Arians can do whatever he puts his mind to.

Arians had retired before unretiring and joining the Bucs in 2019 to try and win his first Super Bowl.

If he does in fact return to coaching, he likely will only accept an offer where he can foresee himself having ultimate control while also having high thoughts on how the roster is stacked up to potentially go out and contend for his second Lombardi Trophy.

But will Arians return to coach the Bucs if Bowles is relieved of his duties at the end of the season? It's highly doubtful.

Arians handed the keys to Bowles after winning a Super Bowl, so taking over following him could likely create a rift between the two, especially if there were to be behind-the-scenes talks.

On top of that, this Bucs' roster probably doesn't move Arians enough to come back and coach.

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