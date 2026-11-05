Buccaneers’ Vita Vea Addresses NFL Trade Rumors

We are less than a week away from the NFL trade deadline, and the phones are starting to ring.

Just a few weeks ago, we were discussing whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be sellers at the deadline given their disastrous start to the season, but they have since won back-to-back divisional games to put them right back in the hunt for the NFC South crown.

Even though the Bucs might not see themselves as sellers now that they are just a half-game back of the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South, it doesn't mean that they aren't willing to make moves.

In fact, a recent report suggested that the New York Giants are possibly interested in obtaining the services of Vita Vea after striking out on Jeffrey Simmons.

However, Vea was quick to shut things down when asked how he felt about being linked to a potential trade.

Vita Vea Not Feeling the Trade Rumors

“I didn't know until you brought it up, honestly. Shoot, I just come in here to do my job," Vea said during player availability following Wednesday's practice.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 31-year-old Vea has served as the Buccaneers' run stopper up the middle for nine years, and despite his lack of stats, he constantly impacts the game thanks to being double-teamed for the majority of snaps he plays.

Through eight games, he has 16 total tackles, including a tackle for loss, a sack and two passes defended.

It's an interesting quote from Vea, given that he publicly requested a trade this offseason with the hopes of getting the Bucs to budge on a contract extension that would pay him like one of the elite interior defensive linemen in the league.

Vea ultimately got what he wanted, signing a one-year, $30 million extension that locks him in with the Bucs through the 2027 season.

While it doesn't seem as though general manager Jason Licht and the front office have any intention of trading him, they could decide to do so given his slow start to the season, capitalizing on his peak trade value as he continues to age as well as saving them some headaches when it comes to salary cap impact.

Even though it would make sense to try and get some high draft capital for Vea, it's highly unlikely that Tampa Bay makes that trade — or any trade at all.

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