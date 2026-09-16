A Buccaneers Week 2 Loss to Browns Could Have Major Consequences

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggled mightily in a number of key areas during their Week 1 loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unforced turnovers were certainly the biggest issue, but the offensive line, defensive line, and new team captain Alex Anzalone all stood out for their poor play in Cincinnati.

Now, it's time for the Bucs to redeem themselves in Week 2, with their first home game of the season scheduled for Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Despite their lacklustre performance in Week 1, expectations remain high for the Bucs heading into this matchup with Baker Mayfield's old team, as most expect the Buccaneers to roll over Todd Monken's group.

But what if they don't?

It isn't wise to smash the panic button after just two weeks, but if the Buccaneers were to drop this home opener vs. the Browns, it could have some very negative implications for the team.

Hot Seat

Aug 22, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Bucs lose to the Browns on Sunday, the security of Todd Bowles' job would become very unstable. Although it's highly unlikely that GM Jason Licht or the Glazer ownership group would be in favor of firing Bowles so early in the year, or at any point during this season, at least based on their track record, it would still result in a major hit to the likelihood of Bowles retaining his job next season.

Because of the Buccaneers' epic collapse to miss the postseason, many believe that Bowles is lucky to have been brought back at all. Starting 0-2 with a loss to the Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson would be tough for the Buccaneers, and especially Bowles, to come back from.

So Long NFC South Superiority?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sets up a play in the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Buccaneers were to start the season 0-2, it would be a major hit to their chances of re-establishing themselves as the top dogs in the NFC South, a division they had won four consecutive years prior to last season.

Does a loss to the Browns cement that fate for the Bucs? Absolutely not. But it certainly makes it more difficult for them to achieve their primary objective for this season, which is to win the division, ultimately guaranteeing them a home playoff game.

When you consider that one of the Panthers or Falcons are (virtually) guaranteed a victory this weekend, with the two teams set to square off in Atlanta for the first NFC South divisional matchup of the year, it's all the more important that the Bucs win this weekend to keep pace.

Buyer's Remorse

Aug 6, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht talks to media after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Buccaneers do lose to the Browns this weekend, chances are that it is, at least in part, because Mayfield had another tough outing. If that scenario were to present itself, it would be a very unsettling feeling for the front office as well as the fanbase.

Throughout the offseason, it seemed as though Jason Licht was content to play the long game with his disgruntled QB and let Mayfield play out this season as an impending free agent, something Mayfield openly said he would do. That scenario would have ensured Mayfield was highly motivated to maintain a consistent level of execution in order to earn his next deal with the franchise, or elsewhere.

Instead, the Buccaneers signed Mayfield to a record-breaking three-year, $165 million contract just before the season.

After almost single-handedly squandering his Buccaneers' chances at victory in Week 1, it would be a disastrous start for Mayfield to lose to an inferior opponent like the Browns just seven days later. Not for his team this season, but for the front office and ownership group that made him the highest-paid player in franchise history just a couple of weeks ago.

Final Thoughts

Following a disappointing performance in Week 1, the Buccaneers need to make a statement in their home opener this weekend with a win. If they are unable to do that, there would technically still be plenty of time to right the ship, but the potential consequences of such a poor start would be creeping into play much sooner than anyone would have expected.

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