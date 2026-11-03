Bucs' Baker Mayfield Reveals Why He Didn't Complete a Single Pass

It was an interesting game, to say the least, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 16-0 Week 8 defeat of the Atlanta Falcons brought them just half a game out of the NFC South lead.

The field and weather conditions made for a sloppy game overall, and ultimately led to both quarterbacks not throwing the ball or not being effective in throwing it.

That led to a huge game on the ground for the Bucs, who set multiple records in the process. However, with Baker Mayfield not completing a single pass on the day, it became the first time a team went on to win a game in that fashion in 52 years (the 1974 Buffalo Bills).

Following the win, Mayfield spoke about not completing a single pass.

All About Winning for Baker Mayfield After No Completions

“It’s winning – that’s the way I think about it. We won. [It’s] getting our guys lined up, making sure we are running the right run plays," Mayfield said. "Obviously, ball security [is crucial] in these conditions – we had some early ones. We decided to go to the shotgun and pistol sets – it’s just easier to receive the snaps instead of it coming back through your hands under center."

"So, going from there and just trying to manage the game. [It’s] time management and just trying to bleed the clock as much as possible. Just get everybody on the same page and go from there. That’s my job in these conditions and, listen, I will do whatever it takes to win. That’s all that matters to me.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands the ball to running back Bucky Irving (7) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayfield nailed it on the head in his postgame press conference.

It's clear that the game script was going to demand Tampa Bay run the ball, and after doing so effectively against the Carolina Panthers just a week before, the Falcons knew it was coming.

That didn't matter, as the Falcons gave up over 300 yards rushing, with career highs on the ground by both Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell.

It didn't matter to Mayfield whether or not the ball would be put in his hands. It was all about winning, and that is exactly what they did.

Whether the Bucs can continue this type of play and still continue to stack wins remains to be seen, and at some point, Mayfield will have to throw the ball to help.

But for the time being, they should continue to lean on their strengths, which will undoubtedly be tested this upcoming week against a Chicago Bears' defense that ranks fourth in the league against the run.

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