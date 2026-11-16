Bucs Sign Veteran QB After Concerning Baker Mayfield Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the offseason this year with a quarterback room of Baker Mayfield, Jalon Daniels, Connor Bazelak and Jake Browning. Since then, things have changed significantly.

Both Bazelak and Browning were cut at the beginning of the season. That made way for Easton Stick to join the Buccaneers' practice squad, and when Mayfield dislocated his thumb and was out for three weeks, Brett Rypien also joined the team while Daniels started and Stick was elevated to the active roster, and he was then released on Oct. 27.

Now, though, Mayfield appears to have picked up another injury. Because of that, the Buccaneers are bringing on yet another quarterback to the practice squad, and he's already started football games in the NFC South this season.

Buccaneers Sign Cooper Rush to Practice Squad

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush (13) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush was signing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad.

Rush has started two games this season for the Falcons. He threw for 229 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions with a total QBR of 4.3 across both of those games — naturally, with a statline like that, he was released by the Falcons on Oct. 19.

He comes to Tampa Bay after Rypien's departure and during a time where Mayfield is dealing with another injury. He picked up a leg injury against the Chicago Bears, and he's reportedly been in and out of a walking boot during the bye week.

This move would indicate that the team is genuinely preparing for Mayfield to be out. The Bucs have Stick and Rush at their disposal if Jalon Daniels were to start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Stick has already been elevated from the practice squad three times since Mayfield was injured the first time. Were the Bucs to elevate him a fourth time, they would have to sign him to the active roster, so it would be interesting to see how they approach who backs up Daniels between Rush and Stick.

The Bucs play the Lions at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Detroit. Who will be their starting quarterback, and who will be that starting quarterback's backup, remains to be seen.

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