Why Emeka Egbuka Will Be The Buccaneers’ WR1 In 2026

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a loaded wide receiver room, and that room got even bigger after the team drafted Georgia State standout Ted Hurst in the third round of this year's NFL Draft. There are plenty of very talented wideouts in the room, but after the departure of Mike Evans to the San Francisco 49ers, the wideout corps needs a champion in 2026 to lead the way.

There are a few candidates in Tampa Bay's locker room who could step up and be that champion. Chris Godwin is probably the current favorite, as he's one of the longest-tenured Buccaneers on the roster and is (supposedly) fully healthy from a nasty ankle injury he suffered in 2024. Another prevailing candidate is Jalen McMillan, who the Bucs drafted in 2024 and who missed almost the entirety of last season with a brutal neck injury. Both players have shown incredible flashes, and both could end up being Baker Mayfield's target of choice next year.

And then, there's Emeka Egbuka. The Buccaneers drafted him in the first round in 2025, and from what we've seen of him so far, that decision could pay off dividends in 2026.

Emeka Egbuka Can Do It All (And He Can Do It Well)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Egbuka looked like one of the best wide receivers in football to start the year in 2025, nabbing five touchdown passes in his first five games and making circus catches that wowed the NFL. He slowed down after that, though, and he was pedestrian after the bye week when he wasn't having issues with drops.

There are things for Egbuka to work on — his struggles facing man and off-man coverage versus zone will likely be chief among them in 2026. But his route-running prowess and space-finding instincts were on display last season, and that was when he barely had time to prepare during the offseason after winning a championship with Ohio State and then immediately undergoing the pre-draft process.

Now, he has some time to work on his pro game entirely, and he'll get to absorb Zac Robinson's offense in the right way. Robinson said he could see Egbuka in that 'Z' spot outside, but Egbuka can play anywhere on the field and did just that last year. He has much more versatility than Godwin does, who is largely relegated to the slot after playing him outside in 2023 didn't work, and the highs he's shown while moving around the field are higher than McMillan has looked during the course of his career. Robinson can do more with Egbuka than he can with anyone else in the receiving room, and that may be the factor that makes him Tampa Bay's most dangerous receiver.

Egbuka dealt with a hamstring injury last year and lapsed with the rest of the offense, and both of those things may not happen for him again in 2026. There are causes for concern with his game, but if the Bucs need a wideout who can do it all and has shown he can do all of it well, Egbuka might be the player they are looking for in a WR1.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.