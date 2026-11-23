The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dropped to 3-7 on the year following their 10-point loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The Bucs made the game close for the majority of the contest before falling behind late and securing a touchdown to make it a 10-point game, but they ultimately weren't able to do enough through the full 60 minutes of the game to come away with a much-needed victory.

It was a gut punch for the team as they look to find some sort of rhythm to try and come back to take over the NFC South and make the playoffs.

However, even with the loss to the Lions, Tampa Bay isn't quite dead in the water just yet.

Bucs Treading Water Ahead of Important Stretch

Following the Bucs' loss to the Lions, they currently have a 36% chance of making the playoffs, according to The Athletic. However, they have an important matchup on Monday Night Football in Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers that could have a major impact on their chances of reaching the postseason.

With a win and sweep of the Panthers on primetime, the Bucs' playoff chances would climb back up to 49%, but if they drop that game, their chances fall drastically to 10% — making it a must-win game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers just narrowly avoided a loss to the Baltimore Ravens at home, but with the win, they extended their lead over the Bucs in the division to two games.

Fortunately for Tampa Bay, they seem to have the Panthers figured out this season, as they whalloped them 43-13 in Carolina in their first matchup back in Week 7 after a tremendous game from Bucky Irving and the running attack. So, they should have confidence that they can come out and do much of the same.

If the Bucs can come away with a victory to close the gap on the Panthers, their schedule lines up for them to continue increasing their odds of making the postseason with games against the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, who have a combined record of 17-34 (.333 winning percentage).

The Bucs are straddling the line at the midway point of the season and will need a strong finish to the season if they hope to salvage it. It won't be easy, as every team is pushing for its own goals to end the season, and the Bucs might have some issues with key players being hurt on the defensive side of the ball.

However, they find themselves still in the thick of things, and if they are able to overcome the injuries and the deficiencies on offense, they can make some noise down the home stretch and into the playoffs.

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