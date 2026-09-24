Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Believes 'Time Is Up' For Todd Bowles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a national talking point this week, but for all the wrong reasons.

After quarterback Baker Mayfield lost three fumbles in a Week 1 loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati to open the season, the Bucs attempt to redeem themselves in their home opener vs. the Browns in Week 2 was even worse.

Not only did the Buccaneers lose to a team that everyone expected them to beat handedly, but they lost in humiliating fashion, being outplayed and outcoached in every single phase.

The aftereffects of such a disappointing loss extend beyond the 0-2 record in the standings, too. National NFL analysts and talking heads have been highly critical of the Buccaneers' performance thus far, and questions about Mayfield's big contract and Todd Bowles' job security have been running rampant in the headlines.

Former Bucs' Super Bowl Champion Thinks Bowles is Done

Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

It's not just NFL analysts who have voiced their displeasure, though. One former member of the Buccaneers who helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2020, Leonard Fournette, didn't shy away from making his opinion clear, either.

On a recent episode of his podcast Fourth and South, Fournette shared his thoughts about Bowles' current status as the head coach.

“We all know the standard. To me, I just feel like maybe the time is up,” Fournette said. "Just being real. It’s time for Coach Bowles to wrap it up and move on. Now if they go, 0-3, ring the alarm because we all know, even despite when [Tom] Brady left and Baker [Mayfield] came in, you still had a hell of a good season. Man, I don’t know what to say at this point.”

Bowles Will Be First Domnino To Fall

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looks on prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although it wouldn't be like the Glazers to relieve a head coach mid-season, if the Buccaneers do continue to stumble as they have out of the gate, then it's pretty much a foregone conclusion that this will be Bowles' last go as the head coach of the Bucs.

Likely his last go as a head coach anywhere, for that matter.

In previous years, even though Bowles struggled significantly when it came to managing timeouts and end-of-game situations, he was still a weapon for the team as a defensive coordinator. This year? That has not been the case.

Bowles' defense has looked pedestrian and vulnerable so far this season, even when facing an offense led by a washed-up Deshaun Watson. Bowles' soft zone defense and lack of urgency on that side have drawn widespread criticism. And as those complaints continue to gain steam, so will the pressure the Glazers feel to find a new head coach to lead their team.

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