Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Makes Big Claim About 2026 Team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for another run at the NFC South in 2026 after losing out to the Carolina Panthers last season, and it certainly won't be easy.

Tampa Bay's opponents — the Panthers, the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons — have all made moves of their own to improve, just as Tampa Bay has. The Bucs did a lot of work this offseason to get better, but there are still plenty of questions to answer heading into 2026 for this Tampa Bay team.

That isn't deterring some people from holding faith, however.

One of those people is a former Buccaneers Super Bowl champion. ESPN's Booger McFarland was recently asked about Tampa Bay's chances in the NFC South during a live show, and he gave his predictions for Tampa Bay's fortunes this season — and Buccaneers fans will love to hear them.

Booger McFarland Say Buccaneers are Best Team in the NFC South

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

"I think the Bucs are the best team in the South," McFarland said. "100%, they're gonna miss Mike Evans and some of that big-play, big-moment ability, but this is a young football team. Bucky Irving, I think, its gonna be back healthy. To me, it's the best, if not, it's top three, from an offensive line standpoint, in all of football. They have to get back to bludgeoning people. If they do that? I think the Bucs win the South, and maybe quite easily."

"I think the Bucs are the best team in the [NFC] South." @ESPNBooger has high hopes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 👀 pic.twitter.com/up0HRKbB2Y — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 22, 2026

As McFarland mentioned, he put an emphasis on one particular area that would solidify his claim — the offensive line staying healthy.

The Bucs' starting offensive line unit didn't take a starting snap together as a whole last season. For the Bucs to win the South, McFarland says, that unit will have to play together to ensure the team racks up some wins in 2026.

"They gotta stay healthy... especially the offensive line. If the offensive line stays healthy, that allows the quarterback to go back to playing the way that he was early on in his tenure there."

That line is fully healthy heading into training camp. They'll report on July 28, and that will be the brunt of the work that will prepare the Bucs to make another run at the division.

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