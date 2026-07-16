Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Winner Goes Off On Baker Mayfield

At one point, LeSean McCoy was an NFL star.

By the time McCoy joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, he was only a shell of his former self. Still, though, he was one of many players who ultimately played a role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning their second-ever Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of that historic season.

Although McCoy never suited up for another NFL team again after that, he's still a figure in the sport of football as he co-hosts a podcast with another former NFL player turned media personality, Emmanuel Acho.

On a recent episode of their show, Speakeasy, McCoy had some harsh words for current Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

LeSean McCoy Blasts Baker Mayfield

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Y'all blow people up like Baker Mayfield," McCoy proclaimed. "Baker Mayfield has been above average for a very long time. Every once in a while, he has a very good year that makes people like y'all talk about him. He's a little ass dude, right? That somehow beat the odds as a walk-on, and then he gets picked first overall. I knew s*** was crazy when he was acting like he was Brett Favre [on draft day]."

At one point, the conversation shifted to the recent video clips making their rounds of Mayfield trash-talking opponents on the field last season.

One of the players Mayfield engaged with in those clips was Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. And let's just say that clearly bothered McCoy, who spent the majority (and the best years) of his career in Philadelphia.

"I Might Say it, He Can't Though"

Dec 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy (25) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"See, the problem is, when dudes are regular or above average, we want to hype 'em up," McCoy said. "Y'all rather support and give love to guys like Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold but disrespect guys like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson."

He wasn't done there, however.

"So now, these dudes [that are] not on the same level, are hearing y'all talk about them, and they think and feel like they can come up there and say something to Quinyon Mitchell? 'Who are you?' That dude is like an All-Pro. You know, one of the best at the position in the league. The other guy [has] never been at, ever. He (Mayfield) gets a lot of alternate Pro Bowls."

T.J. Ward (another former Buccaneer), also on the show, defended Mayfield by suggesting that you can't worry about positional hierarchy while engaged in the heat of competition on the field, suggesting McCoy might do the same thing. McCoy responded with more disrespect aimed at Mayfield.

"I might say that. He can't say that, though," McCoy responded.

There's no question that Mayfield has a ton of confidence. That's always been the case. The irony of this particular criticism however, is that it's coming from a player like McCoy, who was equally as brash during his playing days.

Many people will surely be curious whether or not Mayfield chooses to respond to this commentary from McCoy.

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