A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers top-five overall pick has signed with an NFC contender.

Former Bucs star linebacker Devin White has signed a one-year deal to join the Detroit Lions, per Jordan Schultz.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws the ball as Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) defends during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Breaking: The #Lions are signing former All-Pro LB Devin White to a 1-year deal, per sources.



The Super Bowl champion made 17 starts last season for the Raiders, while recording 174 tackles (3rd-most in the NFL), 11 TFLs and 1 INT. pic.twitter.com/Krm0jMi9Bd — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 1, 2026

White was the fifth overall pick by the Bucs in the 2019 NFL draft and played for the team until his contract ended in 2023. White had a very solid career for the Bucs, including helping them win Super Bowl 55 along with one second-team All-Pro selection in 2020 and a Pro Bowl nod in 2021.

White's time in Tampa, however, did not end pleasantly. Contract disagreements over a possible extension led to an eventual trade request from White before his final season with the team, which essentially ended any future White had with the organization once his contract ended.

Since then, White has jumped to a few different teams in the last couple of years, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2024, the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, and now the Lions in 2026.

White found his footing a little bit last year with the Raiders, finishing the season playing and starting all 17 games for the team and having 174 combined tackles (third in the league), one interception, one forced fumble, two and a half sacks, three passes defended and seven quarterback hits.

Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis, left, and linebacker Alex Anzalone walk off the field after practice during minicamp in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is also not the only former Buccaneers player who has joined the Lions this off-season. Former Bucs safety Christian Izien and former Bucs quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also joined the Lions this off-season as well.

The Bucs, for their part, signed four former Lions this offseason in linebacker Alex Anzalone, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson and pass rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad.

The Buccaneers themselves are ending a new era of linebacker play after Lavonte David's retirement. For many years, White was considered to be the heir to the team's linebacker room once David decided to call it a career. After the relationship fractured, the team has tried many different linebackers, including draft picks like K.J. Britt and SirVocea Dennis, as well as free agent additions like Anthony Walker Jr, and Deion Jones.

The team has three new starting options in the room now, with second-round pick Josiah Trotter as well as free agent additions in Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom.

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