Grading Every Buccaneers Position Group From the Loss to Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) gets a handle on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) as he scrambles in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks: D+

When your quarterback fumbles three times in a football game, it's going to be tough to win. While Mayfield did put up efficient stats and had a rushing touchdown, he struggled greatly to protect the football and was a large part of the team's loss with three turnovers.

Was everything entirely Mayfield's fault? No — the offensive line didn't do a great job of protecting Mayfield. However, Mayfield absolutely needs to protect the ball going forward, or the Bucs are not going to be winning many games this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) breaks away on a run for a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running Backs: C+

The Bucs weren't able to get many things going with their rushing attack today because they were down the entire contest. But when they did run the ball, they did it well. Both Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell showed good rushing ability and were able to make some plays.

Irving did have one of the four fumbles of the game for the Bucs offense, and also needs to do a better job of protecting the football to help the offense win games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs with a catch in the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers: B

Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin hard-carried this group, as they are the only two receivers who did anything worth noting during the matchup. Both receivers showed good ability, and we even saw Godwin with a couple of nice stiff arms to fight for extra yards.

Ted Hurst did have one very nice sideline grab, but really that was it for the backup receivers, including Tez and Kameron Johnson.

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) is tackled during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight Ends: C-

It was a pretty lackluster game for the tight ends, all things considered. Cade Otton had a bad drop and a false start in this matchup, and we saw virtually nothing from backup players like Payne Durham and Bauer Sharp.

The Bucs did give Otton a pretty sizeable extension during the offseason, so he should be a more featured player in this offense going forward. For this one, though, he was an afterthought.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) on the field in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line: C-

Tristan Wirfs struggled a bit in this game today, having a false start penalty as well as giving up a sack on Mayfield that would lead to one of the Bucs' fumbles on the day. Cody Mauch also had a bit of a mistake when pulling on a play, and Graham Barton gave up at least one sack in the matchup as well.

This was tabbed as one of the top offensive lines in the NFL. They need to get back in shape if they want to continue to be one of the strengths of this team going forward.

Aug 22, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) warms up before a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line: C-

For as much hype as this Bucs pass rush had been getting, they fell kinda flat in this one. While players like Al-Quadin Muhammad had a couple of quarterback hits, your top two pass rushers, Yaya Diaby and Rueben Bain Jr., felt like ghosts out there and did not get anything worth of note done.

There was also a crucial defensive holding penalty by Anthony Nelson late in the game that extended one of the final Bengals drives. Overall, this group needs to do a better job of getting after the quarterback when they are not blitzing.

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter (45) scores a third-quarter touchdown at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers: B-

I give this group a B minus purely for Josiah Trotter. While he did have a bit of a rough first half, he did great in the second half, with a sack on Joe Burrow as well as a pick-six that gave them a chance to get back into the football game.

Alex Anzalone might have been the worst player on the field for this game. He got beat multiple times in open space, looked lost in coverage, and overall did not do what the team needs from its No. 1 linebacker.

Do I think that Anzalone will play this way every week? No. But he does need to step it up to lead this defense to greater places.

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Backs: A+

This was a fantastic game from the Bucs' cornerbacks. Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were held in check throughout the game, and it was due to the great coverage of Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison.

Morrison and McCollum also looked great in run defense as well with Morrison especially shining with multiple tackles for loss.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers place kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) kicks a field goal against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams: A-

McLaughlin made both of his kicks in this game, and we even saw a good return from Josh Williams during this contest as well.

We didn't see a single punt from Riley Dixon, and Kameron Johnson felt pretty standard in terms of his impact on the field.

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