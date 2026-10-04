Grading Every Buccaneers Position Group From Their Week 4 Loss to the Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost another game and fell to 0-4 on the season after a 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

This team continues to find more ways to lose football games and simply cannot and will not be able to do anything of real note this season. Let's go ahead and take a look at what grades the Bucs' position groups earned in this matchup.

Oct 4, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) throws the ball during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks: B-

All things considered, I thought that Jalon Daniels was a very pleasant surprise for the Buccaneers in this game. Yes, he did throw two interceptions, but he also was able to make some good throws and was an absolute threat on his feet with 55 rushing yards during the contest as well.

Daniels didn't have much help in this game with an offensive line that simply couldn't block for him, but I think he showed enough to be intrigued by what he could do against Dallas on Thursday night football.

Oct 4, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) and running back Kenny Gainwell (1) celebrates a score by Gainwell against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Backs: B-

Bucky Irving had 16 carries for 61 yards, and Sean Tucker and Kenny Gainwell had touchdowns in this matchup. While all of those things were great, this group still is not doing a good job of picking up blitzing players, which will continue to lower their grade until proven otherwise.

We know that all three of these running backs do some good work with the football in their hands. Now, it's just a matter of doing the dirty work and helping protect the quarterback when needed.

Oct 4, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) and running back Kenny Gainwell (1) celebrates a score by Gainwell against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers: C-

Chris Godwin Jr, and Emeka Egbuka combined for eight catches on 11 targets for 44 yards and no touchdowns in this game. Both have looked like an absolute far cry from expectations this season, and it doesn't seem to matter whether it's Baker Mayfield or Daniels — these guys are not getting the football.

Ted Hurst III and Tez Johnson had a couple of nice catches in this game, but overall, the wide receiver room continues to be one of the bigger disappointments this season.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) runs the ball during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight Ends: C-

Starting tight end Cade Otton had another drop in this game, but he did lead the team with 37 receiving yards on four catches. Honestly, it looks like the Bucs made a mistake bringing back Otton at the contract they did, as he looks like a very replaceable player at a position that simply is not giving the team a lot of value.

Payne Durham and Bauer Sharpe didn't do anything of note in this game, as both were on special teams duty, with Ko Kieft missing this matchup due to injury.

Oct 4, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Cody Mauch (69) before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line: D

The Bucs offensive line continues to be one of the worst units in the entire NFL. They get a D here because they were actually able to hold up well in run blocking. However, They've got to be one of the worst interior units in the entire NFL, and regardless of who is out there at quarterback between Daniels and Mayfield, they cannot get any type of protection to help them.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker YaYa Diaby (0) reacts after a tackle during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line: D

Jordan Love felt comfortable throughout the game today as the Bucs only finished with two quarterback hits and zero sacks in this matchup. We even saw the run defense of the Bucs give up multiple gashes for big gains throughout this contest that helped spell defeat for the team.

Oct 4, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) tackles Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) during the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Inside Linebackers: C+

I am still of the mindset that Christian Rozeboom needs to play more. It's not that Alex Anzalone and Josiah Trotter played terribly today, it's just a matter of Rozeboom playing better than both of them when he is on the field. There were a couple of missed tackles by Trotter in this game early on, but overall, we've seen much worse from this unit this season.

Oct 4, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) attempts to elude Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Backs: A

Jacob Parrish had an interception today, and Tykee Smith forced a red zone fumble for this Bucs defense. It's still pretty wild that this is the far and away best position group on this team week in and week out, but here we are.

Oct 4, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) lines up to attempt a kick against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams: C+

Not really anything to say on special teams today, Chase McLaughlin made his kicks and Riley Dixon was average at punting, just as they've been during their time in Tampa Bay.

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