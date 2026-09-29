Is Buccaneers Bucky Irving Injured? Todd Bowles Shares Update

The mood surrounding Tampa Bay isn't only contained to One Buccaneer Place — it's reverberated throughout the city.

It wouldn't be bad if the mood was a positive one, but after the Bucs lost their third straight game to start the season and an injury to Baker Mayfield later, it's hard to ignore the huffs and puffs.

Mayfield will miss time with his dislocated thumb, and the Bucs also got word that wide receiver Jalen McMillan would miss multiple weeks with a knee injury. However, the scares didn't go away from there.

Starting running back Bucky Irving didn't see a snap on the offense's final two possessions, and it appeared that he had a wrap around his waist/back when the camera panned to him on the sideline.

Fortunately, it appears that it was all nothing to worry about, as Todd Bowles cleared up any concern when it comes to his electrifying back.

Todd Bowles Shuts Down Any Injury Concern With Bucky Irving

"No, he's not on [the] injury report," Bowles told the media when questioned about whether or not Irving is dealing with any sort of injury.

It's a welcome sight for Buccaneers fans.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing Irving would be a huge shot to the system, given he has been pretty much the lone bright spot on an offense that has struggled to do much of anything through three weeks of the season.

Receiving nearly 70% of the snap share for the Bucs at the running back position, Irving has been the undisputed heartbeat of the offense.

He didn't have a great game against the Vikings, but he's still averaging 3.8 yards per carry for 180 yards and one touchdown. He has also added 13 catches on 15 targets for 61 yards.

It hasn't been much, but knowing that he has been the one player who can create something on offense says a lot about how much he would be missed if he were to suffer an injury and miss any sort of time.

Irving will look to help the Bucs get into the win column for the first time in 2026 against the Green Bay Packers and will be heavily relied upon now that undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will be commanding the team at quarterback.

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