Grading Every Buccaneers Position Group From Bad Loss to the Browns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped a horrible loss to the Cleveland Browns with the final score being 23-19. The team is in an absolute tailspin and looks like a continuation of last year. Let's take a look at the grades I gave each position group for how the Bucs did in 2026, Week 2.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field as they lost to the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks: D

Baker Mayfield had multiple overthrows throughout this game and threw an interception when he did not see the cornerback. He once again tried to play hero ball and, despite having a couple of nice runs on the day, failed to make a lasting impact in the game. He is not playing like a franchise quarterback and certainly not to the dollar amount the team paid him just a couple of weeks ago.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball as Cleveland Browns defends during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Backs: B+

Bucky Irving had a very solid day of running the ball, with Kenny Gainwell getting a few runs in there as well. We didn't see any of Sean Tucker in this one, but Irving almost had 100 yards rushing in the matchup and had shades of the Bucky Irving of old in his rookie season.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers: D

The receivers in this matchup seemed to struggle to get separation, as neither Chris Godwin nor Emeka Egbuka made much of an impact. Jalen McMillan did not see a single target, while Ted Hurst III had a couple of nice moments throughout the game.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates a touchdown withtight end Cade Otton (88) during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight Ends: C+

Cade Otton finally wore gloves for the first time in his Buccaneers career, and it resulted in a circus catch and an overall solid day. We did not see anything from the backup players in this matchup besides the occasional blocking.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass as offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) holds back a Cleveland Browns player during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line: C+

While the offensive line seemed to do a solid job in run blocking, they still struggled greatly with pass blocking. Graham Barton, Ben Bredeson and Cody Mauch looked pretty bad throughout the game, and Mayfield was running around the pocket and getting pressured for most of the game.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker YaYa Diaby (0) celebrates a tackle against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line: D

Your starting pass rushers in Yaya Diaby and Rueben Bain Jr. registered zero sacks for the second week in a row. Bain actually didn't register a stat in this game, nor did the third pass rusher for the Bucs, Al-Quadin Muhammad. David Walker and A'Shawn Robinson did have two sacks for the team, which was good, but overall the pass rush should be much better than it is.

Aug 22, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers: F

Let me once again be clear on this: Alex Anzalone needs to be benched.

He has looked like the worst player on the field for two weeks in a row for the Buccaneers, has missed multiple tackles, and is still a liability in coverage. The first player the Bucs sent in when Josiah Trotter had to leave because of injury was SirVocea Dennis, a player who was a bad starter for the Bucs all of last season. When will we see Christian Rozeboom hit the field for the Bucs?

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) defends against Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Backs: B+

For the second week in a row, the secondary felt like the best part of the Bucs' defense. Benjamin Morrison continued to make plays and Tykee Smith especially had a good game for the Buccaneers. While Antoine Winfield Jr. was quiet, the secondary has still looked good through two weeks.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) makes a field goal during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams: A

Chase McLaughlin made all of his kicks in this matchup and looked fantastic overall, the best player on the field for the Buccaneers during the 2026 season.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coaching Staff: D-

This is the first time I've graded coaches, and for good reason. In my opinion, Todd Bowles should be fired and has absolutely failed to elevate this coaching staff or this roster. Zac Robinson has been a mixed bag as offensive coordinator and does some things well and has some head-scratchers as well.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.