All-Pro Edge Rusher Names Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield One of the Hardest QBs to Sack

Baker Mayfield isn't the most athletic or talented quarterback in the league, but he possesses a unique skill set for the position that has allowed him to be electrifying and flourish throughout his career.

That passion and love for the game can be seen on a weekly basis during the NFL season, but what is sticking out to some may actually be what Mayfield can do on the field, rather than his character and personality.

Recently, star Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby joined famous YouTuber N3on on a stream. When posed with the question about which quarterbacks are the hardest to sack in the league, Crosby gave Mayfield as a sleeper pick alongside the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Baker Mayfield Got the Best of Maxx Crosby

“I would say a sleeper one, too, Baker Mayfield," Crosby told N3on on one of his streams. "He pissed me off, bro. I had like two of them I should’ve had on him. He lowkey ducked under and got out of there. I was f***ing livid.”

Mayfield has only faced Crosby once as QB of the Buccaneers, and while it wasn't the prettiest performance, he once again pulled out all stops to will Tampa Bay to a 28-13 victory back in 2024.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gets pressured by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Getting put in the same conversation as guys like Mahomes, Allen and Jackson is great company.

While Mayfield isn't the fastest or biggest of quarterbacks in the league, his innate ability to feel the pocket collapsing and to make a positive play out of that with defenders draping off of him has become a pillar of his game since arriving in Tampa Bay.

Mayfield is one of the toughest QBs in the NFL, so it shouldn't be surprising to see that he gives it his all week in and week out.

However, with that, Mayfield has taken plenty of beatings, which has affected how much success we could see from him leading the team.

Mayfield dealt with a myriad of tough injuries last season, which drastically impacted his abilities despite playing all 17 games.

If the Bucs want to go far and return to the postseason this year, Mayfield must be as close to 100% as possible, and that might mean sometimes taking a sack instead of pushing the limits for one play.

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