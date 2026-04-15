Jason Licht Hoping Buccaneers' Work on Edge Class Will Finally Pay Off in NFL Draft

It's no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to add some juice to their arsenal of pass rushers.

With the 2026 NFL Draft just over a week away, many fans, analysts and prognosticators are expecting the Bucs to draft one early this year. Whether that happens in the first round, the second round or a trade-up, it's pretty much a guarantee that Tampa Bay will select at least one edge rusher early in this year's draft.

On Wednesday, Bucs GM Jason Licht held a press conference and, not surprisingly, he spent a good chunk of time discussing the team's interest in this year's crop of pass rushers. In doing so, he talked about some of the traits that stand out during his team's evaluation process.

"There's a lot that goes into it. You've got your speed rushers, you've got your power rushers. The ones that have a little bit of both are usually the ones that are the most productive in the NFL," Licht said. "A lot of them have a little bit, certain traits about them, personality traits that make them tick a little bit more than others, so that's why we do all the work we do on them."

Licht openly addressed his struggles drafting quality edge rushers

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht watches the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The fact is, though, that since becoming general manager of the Buccaneers back in 2014, Licht has struggled mightily when it comes to finding quality edge rushers in the draft.

Licht has only selected three true outside pass rushers in the first two rounds of the draft in the 12 years he's been calling the shots for the Buccaneers. Those players were Noah Spence, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Chris Braswell, all of whom never came close to meeting expectations. The same could be said for Logan Hall, who ended up spending most of his Bucs' career on the inside, but he, too, was drafted to add pass-rushing prowess to the team and failed to do so.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Licht wasn't afraid to discuss his lack of success in this area.

"It's not for a lack of trying, it's not that we don't believe in having edge rushers," Licht said. "We've had more success trading for or signing them than we have drafting, and I'll be the first to admit that. But it's not that we didn't think any of the rushers that are currently making a lot of noise in the NFL that we didn't like coming out."

Bucs' front office has done a lot of work on this year's EDGE class

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (DL51) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just because the Buccaneers have clearly struggled when it comes to hitting on edge rushers early in the draft under Licht doesn't mean they intend to bypass that approach moving forward.

Licht wasn't afraid to acknowledge the importance of the edge rusher position, or the fact that his team has done a lot of work on this year's crop of pass rushers.

"It's a position that I think you can't have too many of, but this year, there's a decent amount, and we'll have to see how it goes, but we've done a lot of work on them."

Jason Licht says that the Bucs have done “a lot of work” looking at edge rusher this draft: pic.twitter.com/nOfcdJtn2R — River Wells (@riverhwells) April 15, 2026

Do Licht's comments mean that it's a foregone conclusion that the team will use one of their first two selections on an edge rusher? Absolutely not. If anything, Licht has proven to be unafraid to select the best player available when he is on the clock, regardless of his team's most pressing positional needs.

That being said, if the Bucs GM does select an edge rusher early in 2026 NFL Draft, he needs to hit on the pick. This reality exists not only because of Licht's poor track record when it comes to drafting edge rushers early, but because his football team desperately needs more production at that position, and he made the decision not to address that problem in free agency.

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