Latest Practice Reveals New Injury Update for Buccaneers Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to revitalize their run game in 2026 after a sharp downturn in 2025.

The Bucs were 26th in the NFL in yards per rush last year (4.1), and they brought in offensive coordinator Zac Robinson in hopes of improving that unit. They'll have running backs Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell to serve as the one-two in that backfield, with both expected to get significant snaps this season.

The team's RB3, though, is Sean Tucker. The Bucs used Tucker last year as a goal-line back, and he netted eight touchdowns as a result — the team re-signed him to a one-year deal this offseason, and he's once again set to serve behind the starting two backs.

Whether or not he serves as a goal-line back this year under Robinson remains to be seen, and it might not be apparent in Week 1 when the team heads to Cincinnati to play the Bengals. Tucker is rehabbing a hamstring injury and did not participate during Wednesday's practice, and he was labeled a "game-time decision" by head coach Todd Bowles on Monday.

That being said, there was a positive update for Tucker when the Bucs hit the practice field on Thursday.

Sean Tucker Practices on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) on the field in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tucker participated on Thursday, stretching with the team to start practice and then participated in individual drills during the open practice window.

Tucker is likely to be listed as a limited participant when the injury report comes out for Tampa Bay around 4 p.m.

Day 2 of Week 1 practice! Sean Tucker looked to be participating in some capacity — Todd Bowles called him a “game time decision” for Sunday as he rehabs a hamstring injury pic.twitter.com/HcQkpkrcwv — River Wells (@riverhwells) September 10, 2026

That's a good sign that Tucker's game-time decision could be trending in a positive direction. Bowles will officially speak on Tucker's status after practice on Friday.

Should Tucker be unable to go, the Bucs would likely call up RB Josh Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Williams competed with Tucker for the team's RB3 spot in training camp and during the preseason, but Tucker was able to retain his incumbent spot on the roster at the end of the battle.

The Bucs will face off against the Bengals at 1 p.m. on Sept. 13. Bucs fans may have to wait until just before then to see if Tucker will take the field.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.