Multiple Key Buccaneers Players Out vs. Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a must-win game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in hopes of avoiding a dreaded 0-4 start on the year. The team will be down their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and will turn to undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels to try and guide the offense to a win.

Mayfield isn't the only Buccaneers player hurt, though. The team is dealing with a few different injuries heading into Sunday, and it will have to overcome them to beat the Packers and try to get what has been a disastrous season so far back on track.

Here's what Tampa Bay's injury report will look like on Friday:

Rueben Bain, Benjamin Morrison Among Players Out Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) celebrates with defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) after breaking up a pass against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers have a number of players out for Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

Todd Bowles confirms that Baker Mayfield, Benjamin Morrison, Ko Kieft and Rueben Bain are OUT.



Josiah Trotter and Yaya Diaby should be good to go Sunday. pic.twitter.com/xiFoyJnem5 — River Wells (@riverhwells) October 2, 2026

The most notable players out are cornerback Benjamin Morrison, dealing with a quad injury, and outside linebacker Rueben Bain, dealing with a groin injury. Morrison appears to have injured his quad during practice Thursday and will not play, while Bain has been recovering from a groin injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

Morrison played just one defensive snap in Tampa Bay's Week 3 loss to the Vikings, but he still provides strong depth for the unit. With Bain out once again, edge rushers like Anthony Nelson and David Walker will certainly get more time as starter Yaya Diaby deals with a calf injury — Bowles said Friday that Diaby should be fine.

Additionally, tight end Ko Kieft will be out with an elbow injury. As frequently discussed, Mayfield isn't on injured reserve, so he will also be listed as out with a thumb dislocation on the injury report.

CB Jacob Parrish and linebacker SirVocea Dennis both returned to practice after taking personal leaves, and linebacker Josiah Trotter should be good to go for Sunday. Parrish was absent for two days due to a personal matter, and while he will almost certainly play, his absence for the first two days of practice could see the Bucs elevate a defensive back from the practice squad or have CB Ayden Garnes active for the first time this season.

The Buccaneers will play the Packers at 1 p.m. Sunday in Raymond James Stadium.

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