The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against the Detroit Lions in Week 11 in what should be a hard matchup. Unfortunately for them, their quarterback is also fighting through an injury.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a foot injury against the Chicago Bears in Week 9. He was reportedly in doubt to play against the Bears, but after practicing on Thursday and Friday, it seems as if he will indeed start despite the injury.

The exact specifics of Mayfield's injury weren't known — until now. An NFL insider revealed those specifics on Saturday, and Mayfield's injury is among the more painful an athlete can suffer.

Baker Mayfield Dealing With Plantar Fascia Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) on the field before the start of the game against the Dallas Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed that Mayfield is dealing with a plantar fascia injury. It's the connective tissue at the bottom of the foot that extends from the heel to the toes.

Baker Mayfield is dealing with a painful plantar fascia injury – the latest challenge in a season full of them for the Bucs and their franchise QB.



More in The Sweep Insider Notebook: https://t.co/NCQdLURx1t pic.twitter.com/lwV2rAiZ4x — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 21, 2026

The injury is notably a very painful one. Per Pelissero, Mayfield will have to wear a special orthotic and new cleats to help manage the injury as he starts against the Lions on Sunday.

It isn't the first time the Bucs have had a player dealing with this injury in recent memory. Right tackle Luke Goedeke suffered a plantar fascia injury last season when he tore it in Week 2. He missed six games and spent seven weeks on injured reserve, returning to action that November.

It's unknown if Mayfield tore his plantar fascia or merely strained it. It is almost certainly not as severe as Goedeke's injury, but either way, Mayfield won't miss a game because of it, and he'll be back on the field just two weeks after suffering the injury against the Bears.

Mayfield is also dealing with a dislocated thumb he suffered in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings. He's still recovering from that injury, too, so he'll be pretty banged up heading into this matchup.

The Bucs will face the Lions at 1 p.m. on Sunday. It will be a tough task already, but with Mayfield playing through multiple injuries, it might get even harder.

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