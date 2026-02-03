Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Discusses Future of Mike Evans

Carlton Davis III won his first Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his six-year tenure with the organization back in 2020 and will now be playing in his second Super Bowl with the New England Patriots as they face off against the Seattle Seahawks.

Davis is one of the few Bucs to see a second Super Bowl appearance since 2020, and a few of his former teammates are nearing the end of their careers without having done so. Davis' former defensive running mate, Lavonte David, has the ball in his court when it comes to retirement, but there is also uncertainty about the future of star wideout Mike Evans.

During media availability for the Super Bowl, Davis spoke with Tom Krasniqi of Tampa's 95.3 WDAE radio network to give his thoughts on Evans' future in Tampa Bay.

Davis Would Hate to See Evans Leave Tampa

"I know a lot of fans would hate to see him leave, including me," said Davis. "That's our guy in Tampa. I know he wants to stay, but sometimes it's a business... it doesn't always work out."

I asked former #Bucs & current #Patriots CB Carlton Davis about the future of his former teammate Mike Evans: “I know he wants to stay but sometimes it’s a business….it doesn’t always work out.” @953WDAE #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/UlMZ9CF6KK — Tom Krasniqi (@TKras) February 3, 2026

Davis understands that this is a business after the Bucs traded him to the Detroit Lions following the 2023 season, and something that Evans could encounter as he makes his decision on his future.

Davis isn't wrong in any of sentiments regarding Evans. However, the difference between the business decision to trade Davis and Evans' future are drastically different. Davis was seen as a replaceable asset on the roster, while Evans has become one of those legendary cogs of the organization, making it hard to see him in any other uniform.

While not a foregone conclusion, it doesn't seem as if Evans would leave during free agency. Two options remain from there. Either return on a short-term deal to continue playing with the Bucs or hang the cleats up and retire.

Evans is still mulling over what he wants to do, but all signs point towards the future Hall of Famer returning for at least another season or two before deciding to call it quits. While some may not be as confident in that, if you listen to how new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and quarterback Baker Mayfield speak on the situation, it almost seems as if he will be back in red and pewter in 2026.

