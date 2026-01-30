New Buccaneers OC Zac Robinson Wants to Coach Mike Evans in 2026

Buccaneers' new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson jumped at the opportunity to join Todd Bowles' staff once it was presented. For Robinson, the appeal of joining an offense in Tampa Bay that is full of established stars was too tantalizing to overlook.

"I was excited for this job as soon as it became available... I was hoping I got an opportunity to be here and I'm excited to be here."

There are a lot of weapons available at his disposal in Tampa Bay, but there's a big one that Robinson is hoping to coach in 2026 — Buccaneers franchise legend Mike Evans.

Robinson hopes he'll be calling plays for Mike Evans in 2026

The only problem? He isn't technically on the roster. Evans is an unrestricted free agent, and as has been the case every time Evans has entered free agency, rumors are swirling about whether or not he will be returning to play for the Buccaneers.

Mike Evans hasn’t made any decisions about his career or had the first conversation with the Bucs or his agent about his plans. And there as of today. Believe who you want to believe. https://t.co/bwg8MMiAIe — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 29, 2026

During Robinson's introductory press conference earlier this week, the first question he was asked was about how much he would advocate for the star receiver to run it back for another season with the Bucs.

"Yeah, obviously. Shoot, we've got to work through a lot of things. I have a ton of respect for Mike and his game throughout his career," Robinson said. "Obviously, watching from afar, I know he's got to work through a lot of things, but [I] would obviously love an opportunity to work with Mike."

Despite some level of uncertainty regarding Mike Evans' plans for next season, there's no question that Zac Robinson is excited about the possibility of getting to coach a player of his caliber.

'There's so many guys here that can catch the football, that can run with the football, that are so versatile." Robinson said. "I don't look at it as a challenge, just really a blessing to be able to have that amount of talent that is at your disposal."

Does Robinson know more than he's letting on?

When asked whether or not he's had the chance to discuss Evans' intentions with him directly, Robinson chose to keep those details private.

"I'll kind of leave that [between us]."

Regardless of whether or not Robinson has in fact connected with Mike Evans, one thing is for sure — the Buccaneers' new OC would be ecstatic if he got the chance to call plays for the greatest offensive player in the history of the Buccaneers franchise.

