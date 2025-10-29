5 realistic trades the Buccaneers could pursue before the deadline
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t quite dealing with the amount of injuries that the San Francisco 49ers or the Arizona Cardinals are. However, they are still one of the more injury-ridden teams across the entire league.
The Bucs have fought through injuries throughout the entirety of the 2025 season and even the offseason, and they continue to see injuries pile up from week to week.
Star wideout Mike Evans will be lost for what seems to be the majority of the rest of the regular season after fracturing his clavicle, and first-year Bucs’ pass rusher Haason Reddick appears to also be on track to miss some time with a leg injury.
With so many injuries piling up for Tampa Bay, let’s examine a handful of players that Jason Licht and the front office could, and potentially should, look at as we approach the November 4 trade deadline.
Jordyn Brooks
The Miami Dolphins are coming off their second win of the season, but they are still viewed as a team willing to sell at the deadline since their outlook is bleak for the remainder of the season and the future of the coaching staff is in question.
Brooks, a former first-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks, has become a run-stopping machine for the Dolphins due to their inability to stop the run at the line of scrimmage, but is an overall well-balanced backer that can stop the run, pile up tackles, blitz from his linebacker position and has seen an uptick each season when it comes to his coverage abilities.
The Bucs could use someone of Brooks' caliber. A well-balanced linebacker like Brooks would give the Bucs depth this year, along with a potential starter. After that, he's someone who could potentially fit into the plans when Lavonte David decides to hang them up.
Brooks is currently playing on a three-year, $26.5 million contract that includes $7.8 million on the docket for the 2026 season before becoming a free agent in 2027.
Matthew Judon
Adding Matthew Judon via a trade with the Miami Dolphins would likely be a rental. Judon, a ten-year veteran in the NFL, signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason, so he likely wouldn't cost the Bucs much to retain his services for the remainder of the season before deciding on his future.
Judon has become synonymous as an elite pass rusher in the league, but has yet to make much of an impact in that area this season in Miami. His presence hasn't been felt, and with the direction of the franchise headed in the wrong direction, the vet could use a change of scenery.
While the Bucs aren't in desperate need of a pass-rushing linebacker, it could be wise to add depth either way. Haason Reddick is still dealing with an injury, and despite the outbreak from Anthony Nelson against the Saints, the Bucs could potentially use someone of Judon's nature.
Bradley Chubb
Another veteran Miami edge rusher that could be up for grabs, Bradley Chubb, is a solid option from all angles. He is known for his elite prowess rushing the passer, but has improved his run defense and coverage over the years.
Chubb is another candidate the Dolphins could look to move ahead of the deadline due to their season, and much like Judon, would be a solid fit with the Bucs due to Reddick's injury and lack of quality depth.
Chubbs recently restructured his contract and is on the books to make $1.25 million this season, $19.5 million in 2026, and $18.5 million in 2027 on his current contract, so signing him would mean Licht and his front office would have to dig deeper into the team's pockets.
Rashid Shaheed
With so many injuries in the wide receiver room, the Buccaneers could almost definitely look towards acquiring a wideout at the deadline. Mike Evans is pretty much lost for the year, while the returns of Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan are still cloudy.
While not the biggest wide receiver, the New Orleans Saints' Rashid Shaheed is a big-play threat and could help fill the gap that was left by Evans in this area for the Bucs. The Bucs' yards per pass have drastically dipped the past couple of weeks, so being able to get back to that could return the offense that we saw to start the season.
Shaheed is a one-year, $5.2 million contract with the Saints, so a move for him wouldn't cost much and would allow you to either sign him this offseason or let him walk, depending on what the future looks like for the Bucs' WR room. The only problem is that the Saints play in the NFC South with the Bucs, and as a result, they'd be unlikely to trade in their own division.
Jerry Jeudy
Another wide receiver on a struggling team that could be looking to be sellers at the deadline. Jerry Jeudy could be a legit WR2 to Emeka Egbuka while Godwin, McMillan and Evans all work on getting back from injury.
Like Shaheed, Jeudy can take the top off offenses as we saw towards the end of last season with the Cleveland Browns. Jeudy is a veteran in this league and would likely fit in well with the Bucs' locker room. Mayfield would get yet another weapon at his disposal, and the Bucs could decide to hang on to him longer once he enters free agency following the 2027 season.
Jeudy's base salary through the remainder of his contract isn't that expensive, but his guarantees and clauses in his contract would bring the price up much higher if the Bucs were to want to acquire his services from the Browns.
While general manager Jason Licht isn't known for making moves at the trade deadline, we could see this trend change this season with the Bucs needing help across the roster.
