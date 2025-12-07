Buccaneers suffer multiple injuries to starters vs. Saints

From an injury perspective, the 2025 season has been about as bad as it gets for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Well, somehow, things got even worse on Sunday.

In the first half of the their game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14, three different Buccaneers' starters suffered injuries.

Buccaneers starters go down with injuries vs. Saints

First, starting LG Ben Bredeson suffered a right knee injury when a Saints defensive lineman crashed into his leg from the side while he was engaged blocking another defender. Bredeson immediately hit the turf, where he stayed before signalling to the sideline for medical attention.

Ben Bredeson is OUT with a knee injury.



Tykee Smith (stinger) and Haason Reddick (ankle) are questionable to return. — River Wells (@riverhwells) December 7, 2025

The team quickly designated Bredeson as questionable to return, but based on how the injury looked on the field, it would be a quite surprising if he wasn't ruled out with a chance to miss significant time.

Shortly thereafter, breakout star Tykee Smith, who has been one of the best safeties in the NFL this season, left the game with a stinger. His status remains unclear at time of writing.

Tykee Smith was down on the field and being attended to by the training staff. He was laying face down. He's walking off the field with the training staff right now. Potential stinger. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 7, 2025

Shortly thereafter, Haason Reddick appeared to suffer an ankle njury. Similar to Tykee Smith, though, the details of this injury, and the level of severity, remain unclear at this time.

Haason Reddick was down on the field being looked at by the training staff and has now come to the sideline. Unclear at this point what the injury is. He was able to come off under his own power though. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 7, 2025

Before the first quarter had concluded, in this game the rain had started to pour down. As the second half moved along, the rain continued to soak the field at Raymond James Stadium. It's impossible to determine whether or not the wet conditions had anything to do with any of these injuries, but it certainly didn't help.

Any time a team loses three starters in a half of football, it deserves to be classified as bad luck. For the 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though, it's just another Sunday. The list of key starters for the Bucs who have been lost to injury at various points of the season has been truly astounding.

Tristan Wirfs, Calijah Kancey, Luke Goedeke, Cody Mauch, Ben Bredeson, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving, Jamel Dean, Benjamin Morrison and Haason Reddick have all missed multiple games this season due to injury.

Hopefully for the Buccaneers, these latest injuries to Ben Bredeson, Tykee Smith and Haason Reddick aren't too serious. Otherwise, the Bucs are going to have an uphill battle to finish out the regular season — which has already been a memorable one, but for all the wrong reasons.

