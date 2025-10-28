What are Buccaneers chances to make playoffs at midway point?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't look the part in their 23-3 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, particularly the offense, but they're now 6-2 headed into their bye week before gearing up for the second half of the season.
The Bucs have gotten off to one of the best starts in franchise history, and are well in control of their playoff hopes as they currently hold the third overall seed in the NFC and a strong grasp on the top spot in the NFC South.
With Tampa Bay trending towards being one of the NFL's top playoff contenders, it got us thinking about what their chances would be to make the playoffs now that we are at the midway point of the 2025 season.
According to PlayoffStatus.com, the Buccaneers have some of the highest odds to make the playoffs at 92 percent.
Buccaneers likely to make playoffs at midpoint of NFL season
READ MORE: Todd Bowles along with Buccaneers legends not happy with NFL officiating
92% is a great percentage for the Buccaneers. They have faced adversity head-on and have come through on the other side fairly unscathed (as far as losses are concerned, at least).
The Bucs will have a tough stretch immediately after the bye with the Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills on the docket, but things should lighten up for them after that with a bunch of teams that are fighting to stay alive. So, with all things considered, it is hard to see a path where the Bucs don't reach the playoffs, albeit if they avoid any serious issues the rest of the way.
Per the site, the Buccaneers not only have a great chance to reach the playoffs, but they also have a great chance of moving through the playoffs. Currently, the Bucs have a 61 percent chance to reach the second round, a 33 percent chance to make the conference championship, a 16 percent chance to reach the Super Bowl and the third-highest chance of being named the winner of Super Bowl LX.
The Buccaneers are trending upward, and it might take injuries to finally get the best of them or unforeseen circumstances for them to miss out on their postseason goals.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' Todd Bowles gives new injury update on Haason Reddick
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers defender just joined rare NFL company with insane stat
• Buccaneers defense dominates Saints in big win before bye week
• Buccaneers running back hit with hefty fine after Lions matchup
• Buccaneers’ three biggest concerns for the rest of the season