Why Buccaneers fans must watch Falcons-Rams on Monday night

For the most part, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers control their own destiny. Despite entering the final week at 7-9, they can win the NFC South at 8-9 by defeating the Carolina Panthers. Despite losing seven of their last eight games, the Bucs can still make the playoffs with just one victory at home on Saturday.

At least, that's idea. But technically, their destiny lies in the hands of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams play each other at 8:15 on Monday, and Buccaneers fans will want to be watching closely. The reason? An unlikely playoff scenario involving Atlanta could knock the Buccaneers out of the playoffs entirely, even if they beat the Panthers.

Falcons could knock Bucs out of playoffs

Atlanta Falcons placekicker Zane Gonzalez (45) celebrates with teammates, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) reacts | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

As it stands, the Falcons are 6-9. If they were to win their next two games, against the Rams and the New Orleans Saints, they would end 8-9, much like the Bucs have a chance to against the Panthers. If the Panthers defeat the Bucs, that's it, as Tampa Bay would be knocked out of the playoffs. And for the most part, if the Bucs beat the Panthers, they hold every other tiebreaker and would advance themselves.

Things get weird if the Falcons win out, though. If the Falcons win out and the Buccaneers win their game against the Panthers, All three teams would be tied at 8-9 to end the year. Because the Falcons would enter the tiebreaker, the divisional tiebreaker changes — and the Buccaneers would lose out to the Panthers, as the Bucs are 1-1 against the Falcons and the Panthers are 2-0.

It's very unlikely that the Falcons beat the Rams, as the Rams still have the No. 1 seed to play for. That being said, anything can happen in the NFL, and if the Falcons beat their next two opponents, they would gift the NFC South to the Panthers with the last game not mattering at all.

The Buccaneers and Panthers play on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. If the Falcons lose on Monday, this tiebreaker no longer exists, but if the Falcons win, both teams will play their Saturday game and then wait for Sunday's contest with the Saints. If the Falcons beat the Rams and the Bucs beat the Panthers Saturday, they will have to watch intently on Sunday to see if the Falcons knock them out of the playoffs.

The Falcons and Rams play at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday Night Football. While a win for Atlanta is unlikely, it isn't impossible, so Bucs fans should definitely tune in.

READ MORE: Buccaneers' crucial All-Pro out for Dolphins game in Week 17

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Why Calijah Kancey's potential return should really excite Buccaneers fans

• How secure is Todd Bowles' job with Buccaneers if they miss playoffs?

• Buccaneers shouldn't make playoffs unless they do this to Dolphins

• Buccaneers may not face Dolphins' star defender in Week 17