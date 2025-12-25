Why Calijah Kancey's potential return should really excite Buccaneers fans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received a lot of bad news lately. That being said, the majority of that bad news has been self-imposed.

As the team has gotten healthier and healthier as the end of the season has drawn closer, their ability to execute on the field has taken a nosedive, and their chances of capturing a fifth consecutive NFC South Division title have dwindled as a result.

That being said, a lot of the bad news for the Buccaneers has been out of their control, as 13 of their starters have missed multiple games this year due to injury. One of the most significant of those losses for the Bucs came during a Week 2 victory over the Houston Texans. That was the game where Kancey suffered a torn pectoral.

It was a demoralizing moment for not only for Kancey himself, but the Buccaneers and their fans.

Kancey's practice window open

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Buccaneers were opening Kancey's 21-day practice window, opening the door for him to return before this season concludes. On Wednesday, Kancey was on the field with his teammates.

Tristan Wirfs and Anthony Nelson were still absent. As reported earlier, Calijah Kancey is here, practicing in the first day of his 21-day window. pic.twitter.com/5dCXtVdwES — River Wells (@riverhwells) December 24, 2025

Although opening Kancey's practice window is far from a guarantee that he will play this season, especially so late in the year, it's certainly a positive development for the Buccaneers. The reality is, though, that regardless of if or when Kancey is able to return to the lineup, Tampa Bay will need to step up in every facet if they are to have any hope of making the postseason.

Kancey is a major difference maker for the Bucs

But if the team is not yet eliminated, and he is able to return for the last game of the season — or the postseason should they advance — his presence in the lineup would be massive. Kancey is one of the most naturally gifted interior pass rushers in the league.

Although he has less mass than many of his peers, his low center of gravity, elite agility and rapidly expanding arsenal of pass rush moves make him a nightmare for opposing linemen. Further enhancing his effectiveness and the entire Bucs defense for that matter, is the way Kancey's style contrasts with that of Vita Vea. As a tandem, the two DTs form one of the NFL's most unique and imposing interior duos.

For a team that has struggled so much on the defensive side of the football over the past couple of months, the return of Calijah Kancey would be a massive addition to the team — and something that fans should be excited about.

Hopefully for Todd Bowles and the Bucs, it isn't too late.

