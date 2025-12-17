Buccaneers will face backup QB in Week 17 after Dolphins bench Tua Tagovailoa

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2025 season comes down to the final three weeks of the season, needing to win two out of three to make the playoffs.

Two of the Bucs' final three games will come against their NFC South rivals, the Carolina Panthers, with a matchup against the struggling Miami Dolphins splitting up the pair of divisional games in Week 17.

The easier of the games remaining for Tampa Bay seems to be that contest against the Dolphins, and it appears that they will be facing one of the Dolphins' backup quarterbacks, as they have decided to bench starter Tua Tagovailoa following yet another poor performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Dolphins have chosen Quinn Ewers, their rookie quarterback out of Texas, as their starter.

A major move in Miami: the Dolphins are benching QB Tua Tagovailoa and turning to Quinn Ewers as their new starting QB, per sources.



Ewers’ first start comes Sunday vs. the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/lzs2J1EfjP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2025

Tua benched in Miami, Quinn Ewers enters for remainder of season

Nov 14, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Zach Wilson (0) and Quinn Ewers (14) during practice at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tagovailoa has struggled for the majority of his career, and this season has only led Miami to a 6-8 record, further proving that he potentially wasn't worth a first-round pick.

The Dolphins will now turn to either rookie Ewers as the starter. With that, the Bucs' defense should be able to take advantage of the situation.

Ewers saw limited action in his first season, but brings fresh potential with notable arm talent, intangibles, and fit in head coach Mike McDaniels' offensive system. His success in college is a reason Miami liked him to begin with, and with nothing to lose down the stretch, starting him could make sense to see exactly what they have moving forward.

For the Bucs, it will be a matter of sticking to their game plan no matter who is behind center. This game has become bigger than initially thought and could be the deciding factor in whether or not they make the playoffs.

