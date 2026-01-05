To the dismay of most, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be out of the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The Bucs, who won their preseason finale game against the Carolina Panthers, were ousted due to the Atlanta Falcons edging out the New Orleans Saints in Week 18.

With the collapse the Bucs had in the second half of the season, it seems like the miss on the playoffs was warranted. Over the course of the free fall, head coach Todd Bowles has come under scrutiny, including his job. And now, not only are the Buccaneers and Bowles out of the playoffs, but their two former offensive coordinators turned head coaches will be participating in the postseason.

Canales, Coen both make playoffs, Bucs and Bowles miss postseason

Both former Bucs offensive coordinators, Dave Canales and Liam Coen, won their divisions and are headed to the playoffs.



Todd Bowles and the Bucs saw their season end today.



Both Canales and Coen only spent one season as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator, but rightfully earned head coaching jobs off their short stints in Tampa Bay.

Canales didn't do anything spectacular, but keeping the Bucs afloat, bringing confidence to Baker Mayfield, and reaching the playoffs helped. Coen, on the other hand, elevated the Bucs' offense to another level and got the most out of Mayfield, which led to him being an MVP candidate throughout the 2024 season.

Tampa Bay decided to promote Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator this season, following his success under Coen and his extensive knowledge of the game, gained from learning from the Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan trees. Unfortunately, the results under Grizzard did not yield the same success as seen under Coen or even Canales.

If you're a Buccaneers fan, you can understand the frustration from an offense with so many weapons at its disposal. However, with Grizzard being a first-year coordinator and the offense dealing with injuries throughout the season, it seemed almost impossible for it to become what was expected entering the season.

Coen, in year one with the Jaguars, and Canales, in year two with the Carolina Panthers, should be celebrated for making the playoffs. They both trusted the Bucs' organization and have reaped the rewards from it. Not only that, but the early success sets both up for sustained success with each of their franchises.

While it's great to see two former Buccaneers' coaches have success in the league, the Bucs are currently foaming at the mouth to try and get their potent offense back on track. The future of Grizzard in Tampa Bay is largely in doubt, and who knows what kind of shakeups outside of him will occur.

