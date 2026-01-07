Buccaneers make final decision on Todd Bowles for 2026

It's been trending this way for days, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially made their decision on head coach Todd Bowles — and he isn't going anywhere.

Bowles confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud via text that he is, indeed, staying onboard as Buccaneers head coach for the 2026 season. Bowles signed a three-year extension this offseason, but he oversaw an 8-9 record in 2025 that started out 6-2, collapsing with a 2-7 showing over the team's final stretch. That left fans and pundits wondering if Bowles would be retained, and as it turns out, that is indeed officially the case.

Todd Bowles says he’s back as Bucs head coach for 2026 season https://t.co/ut4OcFCE9D — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 7, 2026

Expect changes with Bowles' return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

That being said, that doesn't mean there won't be changes. Bowles confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that there will be changes on his coaching staff, and that's something he echoed during his end-of-season press conference on Monday.

"We need to make some changes. Whether it’s schematically or whether it’s physically, we probably need to make some changes going forward," Bowles said. We’ll evaluate that in the next coming days, seeing exactly what needs to be changed. Schematically, I know I need to make some changes depending on the players that we have coming back. Coaching-wise, we need to make some changes as a whole as far as what we’re doing on the field and how we’re teaching guys certain things. Certain guys are probably good at certain things that we need to expose more of their good side as opposed to things that they’re struggling with.”

That could certainly include offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, who underperformed in his first season calling plays, and staffers that Bowles has known for years, such as safeties coach Nick Rapone and defensive pass game coordinator George Edwards, among others. Bowles is meeting with staff on Wednesday, so who is retained and who will be fired remains to be seen.

There remain questions with Bowles at the helm. Bowles is 35-33 as head coach in Tampa Bay and is 1-3 in the playoffs, so while his job is safe for now, he is certainly on the hot seat — and that's something that any potential new coaching hires in Tampa Bay will be perfectly aware of heading into 2026. Regardless,

Bowles has two more years on his contract, but he likely has just one more year to prove to Tampa Bay's ownership, the Glazers, that he's the man for the job.

