Buccaneers get good and bad news on Thursday practice before Rams game
It's going to take just about everything the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to defeat a Los Angeles Rams team that is arguably the best in the NFL, and if Thursday's practice is anything to go by, the Bucs might be uneven on that front.
The Buccaneers have had some brutal injury luck, with a few different players up in the air in recent weeks. On Thursday, one key offensive player returned to practice, but another key defensive player looks to be a longshot for Sunday.
Ben Bredeson practices, Jamel Dean does not
The good news is that the Buccaneers had left guard Ben Bredeson back at practice on Thursday. The bad news is that cornerback Jamel Dean simply watched from the side as a non-participant.
Bredeson missed Tampa Bay's Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills after straining his hamstring in Week 10 against the New England Patriots. The offensive line has been battered all year for Tampa Bay, and as it stands, the team has been forced to play two backup guards for the majority of the last two weeks. With Bredeson potentially back in action, the line would be the closest it was to the beginning of the year before right guard Cody Mauch suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Dean has not only been the best corner on the team this season, but the best corner in the NFL, so his loss would hit pretty hard. Dean suffered a hip flexor strain after running into teammate Jacob Parrish against the Bills, and now it may be up to Parrish to replace him after his backup, rookie Benjamin Morrison, has underperformed in recent weeks. Dean is a big loss for the defense, and an especially big loss for a team that gave up 44 points to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.
The Buccaneers will hold one final practice on Friday. Dean's status is almost certainly out for Sunday, but if Bredeson practices Friday, there's a good chance he could return for the Bucs when they play the Rams at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.
