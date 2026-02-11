Buccaneers Keeping Super Bowl Champion Defender Just Got Tougher

It's going to be a very busy offseason for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a lot of promise early in the first half of the 2025 season, things began to fall apart, offensively, and consistently on defense.

Injuries hurt Tampa Bay and Todd Bowles, but there weren't a ton of excuses on the defensive side of the ball for the most part. Execution and players being out of position, along with a let-down pass rush, once again allowed for big plays to be made from opposing offenses.

While there were low points, there were some bright spots, and that was from veteran cornerback Jamel Dean, who had one of his strongest seasons. Dean recorded a total of 46 tackles, three interceptions, nine passes defended, one sack, two forced fumbles, and a 55-yard touchdown off an interception.

PPF Lists Jamel Dean as the Highest NFL Free Agent Cornerback

With the strong play last season, this certainly helped Dean's campaign to garner more money into his pocket. According to Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron, the seven-year veteran is projected to make $55 million over a 3-year contract. That would put him as the highest paid free agent at the cornerback position during free agency.

"At around an $18 million average annual value, Dean would position himself among the 15 highest-paid cornerbacks, with his deal taking on a similar structure to that of Carlton Davis, Byron Murphy and Charvarius Ward, who each signed three-year, $54 million contracts last offseason," said Cameron.

Dean's biggest downfall would be his inconsistencies last year in coverage, but nevertheless, the other metrics of his stats surely help him in the long run to garner a bigger contract. Definitely with the need for a starting cornerback of his caliber in the league.

"Entering his age-30 season, Jamel Dean has a resume of consistency that is rarely seen at the cornerback position," said Cameron. "Coverage play is volatile, with even the best players riding through the peaks and valleys. Yet, Dean has been able to produce a PFF coverage grade above 72.0 in each of his seven seasons as a pro. Dean profiles as one of the game’s stalwart outside cornerbacks, with his 86.9 PFF coverage grade on the outside ranking fourth among all qualifying cornerbacks."

Licht and the front office will have to work hard this offseason in order to keep the Super Bowl champion cornerback in Tampa. The coaching staff feels highly about some of their younger pickups through the NFL draft like Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish, but keeping a veteran who just had a strong season like Dean had will make things interesting.

