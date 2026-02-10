Buccaneers One Step Closer to Top Free Agent With Baker Mayfield Ties

All eyes are now on the NFL offseason following the completion of the 2025 season, which saw the Seattle Seahawks win their second Super Bowl in franchise history over the New England Patriots.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were one of the few teams to beat the Seahawks this past season, but they have bigger things to tackle this offseason than hanging their hat on that fact after missing the playoffs entirely.

Coaching changes have been made, and roster examinations are underway ahead of free agency in March and the NFL Draft in April. While most of the focus will be on the defensive side of the ball, there are areas on offense that must be attended to.

One of those is the tight end room. Cade Otton is set to enter free agency, and if he decides to walk for another opportunity, the Buccaneers will have a void at TE1. The Bucs have been linked with the likes of Kyle Pitts and T.J. Hockenson, but another name with ties to Baker Mayfield has arisen as soon-to-be Cleveland Browns free agent David Njoku announced he would not be returning to the organization after nine seasons.

Tight end David Njoku, who is scheduled to be a free agent, announced that he will not return to the Browns in 2026. pic.twitter.com/fvlCJ29QnU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2026

READ MORE: Mike Evans’ Agent Drops Major Hint About NFL Future Going Into 2026 Buccaneers' Season

Why Njoku to Tampa Bay Makes Sense

The obvious reasoning here is the ties with Mayfield and Njoku. Both started their careers in Cleveland, and both saw success playing with one another. While they were teammates for a few seasons, Njoku didn't see his best production until Mayfield was out of Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) congratulates Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) | Kareem Elgazzar

The connection is an obvious plus if the Buccaneers want to bring in a tight end other than Otton, but his presence in Tampa Bay would bring more than just a good relationship with the starting quarterback.

A one-time Pro Bowler and the Browns' runner-up in receptions and receiving touchdowns among tight ends in franchise history, Njoku would give the Bucs a veteran presence with the size and athletic skill set that makes him an elite red zone threat while also a solid weapon in the intermediate passing game.

Yes, injuries have plagued Njoku over the past couple of seasons, but the addition of Harold Fannin Jr. has also dipped into Njoku's production, and likely the reason he will be heading elsewhere this offseason.

Njoku would be a great addition to the offense, but would he be worth the price? Coming off a couple of down seasons and entering his first true free agency, Njoku may be available on a value-oriented deal rather than demanding top-tier pay. A deal of about two to three years with a moderate base with strong incentives would be where we would see the two sides coming together on a deal.

READ MORE: Conversation Linking Buccaneers, Maxx Crosby Grows During Super Bowl Week

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers Star Mike Evans Given Ideal Landing Spot To Reunite With Former Coach

• Buccaneers Running Back Named Top Fit In Free Agency For Cowboys

• NFL Veteran Raves About New Bucs Hire and Why It Is Great News for Baker Mayfield

• Bucs Teammate Claims Defensive Players Have a Vendetta Against Baker Mayfield