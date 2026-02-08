There's plenty to do in the offseason for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have a lot of depth to strengthen through free agency, the NFL Draft and trades, mainly on the defensive side of the ball.

One of the things Tampa Bay particularly needs is an edge rusher. The team's edge rushing corps has significantly struggled in recent years, and a verifiable No. 1 pass rusher could change the defense in a big way. The Bucs could address this through the Draft or free agency, of course, with a lot of options for either. That being said, though, there's one big name potentially on the trade block, and one ESPN insider believes the Bucs could be interested.

The Las Vegas Raiders have had star pass rusher Maxx Crosby since 2019, and he's had 69.5 sacks in that time. Crosby is reportedly frustrated with the Raiders, however, as the team hasn't been successful for quite some time, and the Bucs could potentially capitalize on that discontent.

Could Buccaneers go after Maxx Crosby?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler wrote about some chatter around the league during the week leading up to the Super Bowl, and he mentioned that a Crosby trade is a realistic option. He brought up a few teams that could jump at the chance, such as the Bills, Lions and 49ers, but Fowler also brought up the Buccaneers.

One team that typically doesn't jump in these high-stakes waters but would be perfect to try: the Buccaneers," Fowler wrote. "This is the type of move that would put Tampa Bay over the top."

Crosby, if the Bucs were to acquire him, would pair well with edge rusher Yaya Diaby to create a formidable pass rush that any team wouldn't want to face. Should defensive tackle Calijah Kancey also stay healthy in 2026, he would only add to that pass rush, and Tampa Bay's defense could be formidable almost immediately.

That being said, Crosby would cost a lot of capital. He's 29 years old, but despite his age, the Raiders are reportedly seeking a Micah Parsons-like package for Crosby. Parsons was traded for two first round picks and Green Bay Packers defender Kenny Clark.

That might be too much of a haul for Crosby, who is also recovering from a meniscus tear. But if the Bucs want to make a big move and change their defense immediately, Crosby would be the player to get this offseason.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Running Back Named Top Fit In Free Agency For Cowboys

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• NFL Veteran Raves About New Bucs Hire and Why It Is Great News for Baker Mayfield

• Bucs Teammate Claims Defensive Players Have a Vendetta Against Baker Mayfield

• Buccaneers Linked to Surprise Trade for Former First-Round Packers Pass Rusher

• 3 Reasons Why the Buccaneers Will Re-Sign Mike Evans