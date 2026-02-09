Jay Glazer Slams Buccaneers’ Decision to Keep Todd Bowles in 2026

The 2025 NFL season has now come to a close following the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl victory, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to attack the offseason to bounce back from a forgettable season.

The Bucs have already made offseason staff hires and will soon have an idea of the direction they must go with the roster, with decisions to be made by Lavonte David, Mike Evans, and even Cade Otton, who is set to hit free agency.

There was plenty of talk regarding Tampa Bay deciding to keep head coach Todd Bowles following what transpired this season. When speaking with Tom Krasniqi of 95.3 WDAE on radio row during the lead-up to the Super Bowl, NFL insider Jay Glazer was also dumbfounded over the Glazer family's decision to fire the whole staff while keeping Bowles.

Jay Glazer Confused By Bucs' Move

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles

"Made no sense to me. To keep him, but make him fire everybody in the staff. It made no sense. Zero sense. Right? I just didn't get that one."

This week, @JayGlazer calls out the Bucs front office for keeping HC Todd Bowles but forcing him to fire his staff.



Makes zero sense. He explains the reasoning behind it to @TKras...#SuperBowl #WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/rDUky5zeF4 — 95.3 WDAE & AM620 (@953WDAE) February 7, 2026

It's really hard to disagree with Glazers' sentiments regarding the fallout from the Bucs' 2025 season. You hardly ever hear of a team firing most of its coaching staff while retaining the head coach, but the ownership in Tampa Bay apparently 'loves' Bowles and was not willing to part ways with him, as mentioned by Glazer.

While the move doesn't make much sense, Bowles likely has one more chance to prove that he deserves the title of head coach for the Buccaneers. His seat isn't scorching hot, but it most definitely will be warm as we head into the 2026 season.

The hope is that Bowles will be able to turn things around with the facelift to his staff, including new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. If Bowles can get the Bucs back to winning the NFC South and make a playoff run, his job should be relatively safe.

However, if he fails to turn things around and the Bucs don't show any signs that they are trending in a positive direction, then Bowles' days as the head coach should be numbered.

