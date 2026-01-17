Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber makes bold Mike Tomlin prediction

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shocked the NFL world when he decided to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a job he held for 19 years. There has been a lot of speculation on Tomlin's future since his announcement, but one Buccaneers legend had an interesting take on his situation.

Bucs Hall of Fame cornerback Ronde Barber is one of Tomlin's best friends, dating back to when Tomlin was Tampa Bay's defensive backs coach from 2001-05 during the team's Super Bowl season. Barber was asked about Tomlin's decision on the Ronde Barber Show, and he said that he believes Tomlin's career as a coach might be over in the NFL.

Ronde Barber thinks Mike Tomlin will retire from coaching

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

“There’s a lot of stories out there about Mike coming up and wanting to take one year off and go coach,” Barber said. “I’m gonna tell you right now, dude, I think he’s done. I think he wants to be done. Last year, I was in Long Island with him, and he told me then. He said, ‘I think this is my last year.’ And didn’t say anything to anyone else for the entirety of the year."

Barber and Tomlin have a very close relationship. Tomlin coached him in Tampa Bay, and he also put on Barber's Hall of Fame jacket, so it's safe to say that Barber is reliable when it comes to news surrounding him.

Buccaneers fans may not want to hear what he had to say about Tomlin's aspirations, though, as some have wondered if Tomlin could come to the Bucs in 2026. He will definitely take a year off from coaching, but whatever happens after that — and whether or not Todd Bowles remains the coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — remains to be seen.

Tomlin has Tampa Bay ties from his tenure there, so it would be an intriguing option if he were available. For now, though, the Bucs will run it back with Bowles and new staffers in 2026 in hopes of making it back to the top of the NFC South.

