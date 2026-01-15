Buccaneers likely to lose OC target to Giants after John Harbaugh hire

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are once again in the hiring process for their own offensive coordinator, looking to hire their fifth OC in five years. Meanwhile, nine other teams across the league are looking for a new head coach, and the first domino to fall in that department could affect the Buccaneers going forward.

One of Tampa Bay's top targets heading into this search was OC Todd Monken, who had been with the team previously as OC from 2016-18 and led a dynamic offense with the Baltimore Ravens under head coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh is set to be the first hire of the new coaching cycle, however, coming to the New York Giants, and per the NFL's Ian Rapoport, Monken is likely going to follow him there.

That obviously makes it unlikely that Monken would come to Tampa Bay, so the Bucs will have to continue hunting for their offensive coordinator.

Monken was a highly-valued candidate at One Buccaneer Place, and with the news he's set to follow Harbaugh to the Meadowlands, he's almost certainly out of play in Tampa Bay. The Bucs have seven candidates in play, and that goes down to six after Harbaugh's hiring in New York.

With Monken out, their attention should turn to Mike McDaniel, who is set to interview in person with the Bucs for their OC opening on Friday. Other notable candidates for the job include former Atlanta Falcons OC Zac Robinson and former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan, but a few different options — like Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase — are locked behind the playoffs, so the Bucs could take their time with their interviews.

The Buccaneers have taken chances on young, up-and-coming coordinators the past three hires, with Dave Canales and Liam Coen being good enough to become head coaches and Josh Grizzard performing poorly enough to be fired. It will be interesting to see if the Bucs stick with that trend, hiring someone like Scheelhaase, or go against it with a more experienced coordinator like McDaniel or Robinson.

Monken had the most experience of any candidate in Tampa Bay's pool, but now, the search continues for the Bucs.

