Where is Buccaneers ownership leaning with Todd Bowles?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off a nail-biter against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18 to keep their playoff hopes alive, with everything hinging on the outcome between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints-Falcons matchup completed with the Falcons coming away with the victory, ending the Bucs' reign over the division, knocking them out of the playoffs and giving the Panthers their first division win in a decade.

Tampa Bay could have prevented itself from reaching this point many times during the backhalf of the season, but faltered every step of the way. Much of the blame has been placed on head coach Todd Bowles, for obvious reasons, but it appears that the Glazer family will be content moving ahead with him as the head man despite the late season collapse.

Glazers reportedly want to KEEP Bowles as HC

ESPN's Adam Schefter ran down the list of every coach on the hotseat prior to Sunday's slate of games, and he mentioned that Bowles, despite the Buccaneers' recent slew of errors, is likely more safe than not.

"The Buccaneers owners do not want to make a change, they want to keep Todd Bowles," Schefter said. "And the feeling around the league is ultimately that they will keep him. We're leaning safe on Todd Bowles staying in Tampa, but let's see how it works out."

The report from Schefter came before the contest between the Saints and Falcons, but nonetheless, it doesn't seem like missing out on the playoffs will sway the Glazers opinions either way.

Bowles has done a well enough job in their opinion to continue leading the team forward, but if things aren't turned around over the next season, Bowles' seat could become scorching hot.

This season is the first in the Todd Bowles' era that didn't yield a playoff appearance, and despite an improvement in decision making coaching, his defense continues to decline.

While many have called for Bowles' job, a huge part of why the Glazers haven't entertained the idea of firing him is due to the contract extension he recently signed with the team. That, above all else, should tell you enough about the thought process of ownership.

Although Bowles' job seems safe at this current moment, there isn't a guarantee that the Glazers' minds don't change. Even if Bowles retains his position, expect some major moves across the staff, most notably at offensive coordinator and special teams.

