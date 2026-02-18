Buccaneers Named Best Fit in Free Agency for $218 Million Linebacker

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went out and signed Haason Reddick to a one-year deal before the 2025 season with the expectation that he would help improve the pass rush. Unfortunately, things didn't pan out that way as the Bucs' edge rushers once again struggled.

Reddick likely won't be re-signed this offseason, and it'll be a chance for the team to find some talent in this area to take the pressure off of Yaya Diaby.

There will be plenty of options for the Buccaneers through the NFL Draft and free agency, but it will be about getting younger and more proven production. One way to get proven production is by signing a veteran in free agency, and that is exactly how ESPN's Matt Bowen has it playing out with Khalil Mack labeled as a best fit in Tampa Bay.

Mack a Good Fit in Tampa Bay?

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Bucs had 37 sacks last season, which ranked 18th in the league. They need to address the edges of their pass rush, and while Mack might be seen a situational player for Todd Bowles' defense, the defender can still create disruption and get home to the quarterback," wrote Bowen. "An elbow injury forced Mack to sit out five of the Chargers' games early in the 2025 season, yet he finished with 5.5 sacks and 28 pressures."

Mack, a Fort Pierce native and 35 years old, isn't a slam dunk to enter free agency this offseason as he contemplates retirement. He has stated he will be looking to join a contender and will mull over his retirement/free agency decision based on "the vibes".

Mack isn't getting any younger, and his production has slipped in recent years, which has led to injury concerns (missing five games in 2025).

There are plenty of reasons why this move would be risky for the Bucs, but Mack would bring some positives to the Bucs' pass-rushing unit.

With how desperate the Bucs are, bringing in Mack would give them a much-needed boost. Mack could come in and not be expected to be an every-down player, providing situational pressure and sacks while Yaya Diaby, David Walker, and potentially another young edge rusher do all the hard work.

Bucs' head coach Todd Bowles runs his team as defense-first despite the offense being better, and his scheme would fit well with Mack's power, run defense, and low-error playstyle. Mack has mentioned he wants to go out with a winner, and while the Bucs had a down year in 2025, they could still fit that mold if they make the right moves this offseason that Mack could find enticing.

Everything lies in Mack's hands at this point as he contemplates hanging up the cleats, but if he were to decide to return, the Bucs should at least check in and see if he's interested. However, as previously mentioned, the Buccaneers are looking to get younger, not older, and Mack does not fit the bill. While Mack has a history of being a dominant force, he has surpassed his elite-level play, which is something the Buccaneers need and haven't had since the days of Jason Pierre-Paul.